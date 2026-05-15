A man in Bengaluru recently left the internet in stitches with his extremely customised rice bowl order. He placed an order for a rice bowl from a restaurant through a delivery app, but he had a special request: no rice or other ingredients in the bowl except potatoes. What arrived from the restaurant turned the original dish into something completely different. The unexpected order, along with the restaurant's willingness to fulfil it, instantly went viral on social media. The man, named Zahle Khan, posted a picture of his unusual order on X (formerly Twitter) after ordering a “Peri Peri Potato Rice Bowl (Mini)” from California Burrito through Zomato. As seen on the bill he received, he did not choose the standard version of the dish. Instead, he removed nearly every other ingredient from the order.





Also Read: From Tomatoes And Cauliflower To Biscuits And Cooking Oil, Why Your Food Bill May Rise Soon





He selected “no rice” and also asked for no black beans, pinto beans, grilled onions, capsicum, corn salsa, sour cream, tomato and onion salsa, roasted tomatillo salsa, and red chilli tomatillo salsa. Despite removing most of the ingredients, the order total still came to Rs 262, including taxes.

What finally arrived was a black bowl filled to the brim with fried peri peri potato chunks, making it look more like a snack than a burrito-style rice bowl. Sharing the images on his account, Khan joked, “Shoutout to @Cali_Burrito and their very concerned chef for making this happen. I'm the guy who places order for -1 diet coke.”

Watch the full post below:

His post quickly grabbed attention online, with many people reacting with humour and disbelief. One user commented, “Lol, you genius, just get the popcorn potato.”





“This looks like jeera aloo with no jeera,” another individual joked.





Someone else said, “Itna mehnat. They have popcorn potato on their menu. Same thing for ₹59 aur 2 dabba dip free mei milta.”





Also Read: Boy Scores 55% In Exams, Family Celebrates His Achievement With A Special Cake





One person even called the moment “Peak Bengaluru.”





Meanwhile, some users were curious whether the same trick could work with different menu items.





“Need to try the same for paneer when paneer prices are at an all-time high,” one person wrote.





Another shared, “Will this work for their Chicken Rice bowl?”





What are your thoughts on this viral order? Let us know in the comments below.