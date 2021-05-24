Bread is one of the most common breakfast options. We have it in the form of a toast, bread roll or simply pair it with butter or jam or any kind of sauce. The versatility of bread is such that you can pair it with almost any kind of food, and it will work out. But just having bread with butter or jam every time may get boring. Here's how you can give your regular bread toast a flavourful twist. Bread might be an everyday staple when it comes to breakfast, but you can indeed experiment it with various dips and spreads that will upgrade your meal! If you are still wondering what dips you can make with your everyday toasts, look at these recipes.

Here Are 5 Tasty Dips To Spruce Up Your Breakfast Meals

1. Walnut Dip





Walnuts are known to be rich in protein and essential amino acids. To make this dip, you would require a half cup of chopped walnuts, one cup paneer, half cup curd, salt, pepper and chilli powder according to taste. First, combine walnuts, paneer, curd, salt and pepper in a blender and blend all the ingredients. When a thick paste is formed, take it out in a bowl, drizzle olive oil and chilli powder from the top. And your dip is ready! Check out these other walnut dishes.

Walnuts are known to be high in nutrition.

2. Spinach Dip





This dip is healthy, tasty and nutritious. You would require a cup of chopped and boiled spinach, hung curd, garlic, chopped onion, and grated cheese, olive oil, chilli, half a cup of boiled chickpeas and salt and pepper to taste. All you need to do is combine all these ingredients in a bowl, and you are ready to serve it. For the full recipe, click here!

The healthy spinach dip gives you a new flavour.





3. Roasted Red Pepper Dip





The spicy and smoky taste of this dip will give you a flavourful explosion with your bread. First, you would need to three to four bell pepper and roast them on a pan until they have black marks. Then add these charred bell peppers with two-three garlic cloves, salt, pepper and chilli according to your taste. Blend it until a smooth paste is formed. Lastly, pour it out in a bowl and enjoy it with your bread. You can also try these other red pepper dishes.

The spicy and smoky dip is an explosion of flavours.





4. Sun-Dried Tomato Dip





This dip may have some extra ingredients for which you would need to prep, but the taste is all worth it in the end. Take one and a half cup of tomato puree, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of dried basil, oregano and onion powder, half tablespoon of garlic powder, black pepper, salt, chilli flakes and some grated cheese. Add all these ingredients together in a blender (except the cheese) and blend until a paste is formed. Transfer this paste into a bowl and garnish it with cheese.

5. Channa Dal Dip





Changing your everyday dal into a dip is definitely worth the try! Take half a cup of channa dal, soak and pre-cook it in water. In a frying pan, cook one sweet onion in butter and season it with a bit of salt and pepper. Then add your cooked dal, onions, three-four cloves of garlic, and chilli powder to taste and blend it all. When a thick paste is formed, take the dip out in a bowl and enjoy!





Next time, try these recipes with your bread and let us know which one you liked the best!