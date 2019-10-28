Indian Cooking Tips: Make This 2-Minute Low-Fat Dip With Maximum Ease And Minimum Hassle

The creamy consistency is attained by hanging the curd in a muslin cloth.

After days of festive bingeing and indulgence, it's time to go easy on the stomach and the digestive system. However, this doesn't mean in any way that you'd have to completely give up on all things tasty and decadent. If you consider salads, baked delights, and cut vegetables as boring, you can take their flavours a level ahead by pairing them with creamy yet healthy dips. Other than this, dips and accompaniments often turn out to be as a blessing in disguise, especially while preparing dishes for fussy eaters. While most dips are calorie-laden due to the presence of mayonnaise or heavy cream, we bring to you a low-fat dip recipe that is sure to be a healthy welcome variation after the week-long festivities.



How about making a curd-based dip that is devoid of both fat and calories!? As intriguing as it may sound, this dip is sure to complement snacks of all kinds. Don't get tricked by the extra creamy and dense texture of this dip, it is attained by hanging the curd in a muslin cloth, which drains out all the extra water from it. You can churn out this recipe in just about two minutes using four basic kitchen ingredients.





(Also Read: 8 Ways to Spruce Up Foods Using Hung Curd or Greek Yogurt)

Ingredients:



Hung Curd - 2 cups

Black Pepper - 2 pinches

Garlic - 4-5 cloves

Salt - 2 pinches



Method:



To begin with, take hung curd in a bowl and add black pepper and salt to it. Give it a nice mix.



Now, grate or mince the garlic cloves and add them to the curd mix. Give all the ingredients a nice stir so as to reach a creamy consistency.



Once this is done, place the prepared dip in the refrigerator and allow it to cool down for a few hours. The dip is best enjoyed when chilled.



Note: If you don't know how to make hung curd at home, click here to get step-by-step instructions.



When it comes to dips, there's enough room for experimentation. Savour it with baked snacks or even some fresh cut cucumber or carrot slices. Alternatively, you may also use this dip as a sandwich spread and use it to prepare yummy sandwiches for those fussy eaters at home. Just sneak in some healthy seasonal veggies of your choice and cover them with a layer of this spread to overpower the bland taste of veggies.







