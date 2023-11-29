Every morning presents the challenge of deciding what to prepare for breakfast, and the ideal choice combines taste with health. When considering healthy options, South Indian cuisine stands out with its array of tasty and nutritious dishes like Uttapam, Upma, Appe, and Idli. While classic South Indian recipes may take time to prepare, instant versions have gained popularity due to their convenience. Dosa, a favourite in South Indian cuisine traditionally made with urad dal and rice batter, has evolved into various delightful versions, including the special Chana Dal Dosa presented here—a quick and delicious option for your morning meal.





Also Read: Bored of Dal Makhani? Try This Amazing Dal Mughlai Recipe!





Chana Dal Dosa is a nutritious choice, enriched with the protein goodness of lentils. This dosa, crafted from chana dal, provides a satisfying and long-lasting feeling of fullness. Additionally, being low in calories and high in fibre, gram dal proves to be an excellent option for those on a weight loss diet. Hence, this dosa could easily become your next favourite breakfast dish. Unlike the traditional dosa batter preparation, which involves soaking and fermenting lentils and rice for hours, Chana Dal Dosa offers a shortcut. In this recipe, you only need to soak the dal briefly before transforming it into an instant dosa.

How to Make High-Protein Chana Dal Dosa I Chana Dal Dosa Recipe:







Start by thoroughly washing one cup of chana dal and soaking it for 2 hours. Drain all the water from the dal.





In a blender, combine soaked dal with ginger, green chillies, and some water to create a smooth batter.





Mix in one-fourth cup of semolina. Adjust the batter consistency by adding water if needed.





Introduce one teaspoon of fruit salt to the batter for fermentation.





Heat a pan, apply a little oil, and spread the batter in a circular shape using a ladle. Cook on both sides until golden.





Your crispy and healthy Chana Dal Dosa is ready to be served.





Also Read: Cook Urad Dal Differently: How To Make Delicious North-Style Safed Dal At Home





Pair this dosa with sambhar, coconut chutney, or peanut chutney. For an extra nutritious twist, consider adding cheese stuffing.



