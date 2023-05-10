Easy Urad Dal Recipe: My tangy cravings have often been blissfully satisfied with my Mom's urad dal. As a child, I recall eating it with more than my share of rotis, until my plate, as well as the vessel, was wiped clean! My mother has been cooking urad dal in this way for as long as I can remember. I had assumed that this was a fairly common dish in most households. It was only on mentioning it recently to friends hailing from different regions that I realised it may not be quite well-known. I've come across versions that use onions, turmeric and other spices - but those would be markedly different in taste. So, if you haven't heard of this way of cooking urad dal for lunch or dinner, you're in for a real treat!

"North-Style Urad Dal" is in no way an official name, but it's hard to classify this dish using other labels. One of the things I especially love about it is its consistency - it is somewhere between a dry dal preparation and a proper curry or gravy. There's something inexplicably comforting about simply the action of scooping it with roti or paratha. Next, of course, there's the tanginess. Being cooked in a tomato base, there's no denying the tart flavour of this dish. It is only enhanced by a generous amount of lemon juice - and we like keeping a wedge or two handy for an extra punch. Finally, there's the simplicity of the dish. Unlike most of my mom's other recipes, there is no extremely long list of aromatic spices in this one. The taste of pepper generally stands out and complements the sourness of the base perfectly. Why not discover it for yourself?

How To Make North-Style Safed Dal At Home | Quick And Easy Tangy Urad Dal Recipe

Urad Dal (Split black gram) can be cooked in a variety of ways

Soak the white urad dal for one hour. Later, boil it with around 2 cups of water on a low flame. Allow it to dry out. In a kadhai, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, ginger and chillies. Saute them slightly. The heat should be on low. Next, add chilli powder and salt. Follow this immediately with grated/ pureed tomatoes. Continue stirring this base until you see the mixture leaving the oil. Then, you can add the boiled dal and combine it well with all the ingredients. Finally, add pepper, lime juice and chopped coriander leaves. Mix these slightly with the dal and turn off the stove. In a small pan, make a tadka (tempering) using ghee and more chopped green chillies. Pour this over the urad dal and serve hot.





Provided that you soak the urad dal in advance, it should not take you more than 20 minutes to make this dish. Try it for yourself and let us know how you like it.

