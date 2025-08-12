Spices are the backbone of Indian food. From jeera to elaichi to dal cheeni to dhaniya, our kitchens are often packed with jars of aromatic spices. Among them, garam masala is one spice blend that adds depth, warmth, and flavour to many dishes. A spoonful of this masala can make a simple dal or sabzi taste irresistible. But since this spice blend is heavy on flavour, many people avoid taking it to prevent digestive issues like acidity. But is this true? Can garam masala truly cause acidity and other digestive issues in your body? If you have this question in mind, you have come to the right place. Let's find out what the experts have to say on the matter.

Nearly every household has its own version of garam masala

What Is Garam Masala Made Of?

Garam masala is a traditional Indian spice blend made by combining a variety of warm, aromatic spices. Some common ingredients include:

Cumin

Coriander seeds

Cardamom

Cinnamon

Cloves

Black pepper

Bay leaves

These spices are usually dry-roasted to enhance their aroma and then ground into a fine powder. Some recipes also add nutmeg, fennel seeds or star anise for a unique twist. The proportions vary by region and household, which is why homemade versions often taste fresher and more balanced compared to store-bought packets.





Garam Masala Benefits | Health Benefits Of Garam Masala

Aromatic and flavourful, garam masala is more than just a seasoning in Indian households. As per nutritionist Rupali Dutta, "The health benefits of garam masala are a sum total of the health benefits of the individual spices in your mix. Since there is no standard recipe for garam masala, the benefits are going to vary, according to the recipe." Here's why adding it to your food can be good for you.

1. Supports Digestion

Cloves, cumin, cardamom, and pepper are the key ingredients in garam masala. These spices stimulate digestive enzymes that help break down food more effectively. They can ease digestive problems after heavy meals.

2. Boosts Metabolism

Pepper and cinnamon, both found in garam masala, are packed with phytonutrients that can gently speed up metabolism. These spices can help your body to burn energy more efficiently.

3. Packed With Antioxidants

Cinnamon, cloves and cardamom in garam masala are naturally high in antioxidants, which help protect your cells from free radical damage. This can reduce inflammation, improve immunity and even support better skin health.

4. Reduces Bloating

Thanks to its carminative properties, garam masala can ease bloating, nausea and excess gas. As per Datta, it keeps the gastrointestinal tract healthy and supports smoother digestion. Adding it to dishes like dals or vegetables can make your meal more comfortable to digest without compromising on taste.

5. Freshens Breath

The aromatic oils in cloves and cardamom act as natural breath fresheners. They neutralise bacteria in the mouth that cause bad breath, leaving a cleaner and fresher taste after meals.

Can Eating Garam Masala Cause Acidity?

Not exactly. As per nutritionist Shweta J Panchal, garam masala is made by using spices like cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, etc. These spices are known to improve your digestion and overall health.

What's The Problem Then?

While the masala itself isn't the problem, the issue happens when you already have an inflamed gut, you consume garam masala in massive quantities, or you're consuming foods that are fried. The issue can also happen if you happen to use store-bought garam masala. The expert suggests using homemade garam masala in limited quantities, as it can improve your digestion, as it is anti-inflammatory in nature.





How To Neutralise Masala In A Curry | 5 Ways To Fix A Dish With Too Much Garam Masala

When you add a little extra spice, it can make your dish go wow. But when there is too much garam masala in your dishes, it can overpower the overall taste of the food. So, if you find yourself in a similar situation, here's how you can fix it:

1. Add Dairy

Mix in cream, curd or even some milk to tone down the intensity of strong spices. The fats in dairy help neutralise heat, soften bitterness and create a smoother, richer flavour. This trick works especially well in gravies, paneer dishes and vegetable curries.

2. Add Something Tangy

Acidity can cut through heaviness and spice. Try adding lemon juice, vinegar or chopped tomatoes to your dish. The tang not only makes the flavour more delicious but also balances the warmth of garam masala.

3. Increase The Starch

Potatoes, paneer, rice or extra lentils can soak up strong flavours naturally. Adding more of the main ingredient dilutes spice levels and increases the overall quantity. This is an easy fix if unexpected guests arrive or you want a milder taste without losing the essence of the dish.

4. Add Some Sweetness

A pinch of sugar or jaggery can work wonders in balancing bitterness and heat from too much garam masala. This is especially useful in tomato-heavy curries. The sweetness completes the flavours without making the dish taste sugary.





5. Serve Cooling Sides

If adjusting the main dish feels risky, serve it with raita, curd rice, cucumber salad or chilled lassi. These cooling accompaniments refresh the palate and make heavily spiced dishes easier to enjoy without altering the main recipe.

Can Garam Masala Be Used In Cold Dishes?

Yes, garam masala can be used in cold dishes, but only in limited quantities. Adding a small pinch to salads, yoghurt dips, or raitas can give them a subtle warmth without overpowering freshness. It pairs wonderfully with chickpea salads, boiled potato chaat or spiced yoghurt. The key is to sprinkle it towards the end of preparation so the aroma stays intact.





So, you can consume garam masala, but in moderation.





