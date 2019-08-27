Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Authentic Ukadiche Modak (Steamed Modak) Recipe From Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Ukadiche modak is the most popular version of the sweet enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 will begin on September 2nd and the preparations for the festival have begun. The festival is celebrated by Hindus and devotees of Lord Ganesha around the world. The festival is celebrated with special fervour in different parts of India, particularly Maharashtra. Brand new idols of Ganesha are installed in people's houses at the start of Ganesh Chaturthi and then are immersed in water after a period of 10 days. The festival witnesses private celebrations at home or public celebrations at festive pandals where devotees assemble to be blessed by huge, towering idols of the elephant-headed God.





One characteristic feature of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is the distribution of sweets that are first offered to the God. One sweet that you will find Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without is the modak. According to Hindu mythology, the modak was the favourite food of Lord Ganesha. The Son of Lord Shiva simply couldn't resist reaching out for the sweet stuffed dumplings and devotees never fail to enjoy these sweets during Chaturthi celebrations. There are a number of different versions of modaks that are available during the festival period and the most popular one is the steamed modaks or ukadiche modak.





Ukadiche modak has a filling of coconut and jaggery that is spiced with a number of desi spices like cardamom, nutmeg, etc. The filling is placed inside the rice flour rounds that are then folded to make tiny bag-like shapes by pinching the ends together to make a beautiful pattern that is characteristic of the modak. If you want to make udakdiche modak at home for the joyous and auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, then we have an authentic recipe for you. YouTube chef Vaishali Polke, who specialises in Maharashtrian cuisine, has a recipe that will allow you bring the flavours of the state to your kitchens with her simple recipe.





Check out the full recipe of ukadiche modak from Being Marathi Recipe YouTube channel here:

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019!