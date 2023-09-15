The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, and it is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm in India. It is an important festival widely celebrated every year in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. This is a 10-day long festival, which will commence on September 19, 2023, and continue until September 28 this year. People across the country are busy preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. During Ganesh Chaturthi, you'll find pandals everywhere, and people also install Ganesha idols in their homes, bidding farewell to Bappa by immersing him on Anant Chaturdashi (the 10th day of Ganesh Chaturthi). Like other festivals, special dishes are prepared on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. If you're planning to install the idol of Lord Ganesha this year, we've compiled a list of 10 special dishes that you can offer to Lord Ganesha. Let's explore these delightful recipes.





10 Bhog Recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023:

1.Modak







Modak, a favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha, is a dumpling with an outer layer made from rice flour. Coconut and jaggery are used for the filling; this is the classic way to make modak. However, various versions are available. Please Lord Ganesha by offering 21 Modaks in your bhog. Click here for the recipe





2. Motichoor Ladoo







Following Modak, Motichoor Ladoo is the second most popular sweet offered to Lord Ganesha. These delicious ladoos are made by mixing small boondi made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar syrup. You can also offer these ladoos to Lord Ganesha on the following day if you wish. Click here for the recipe

3. Suji Halwa







Sooji Halwa is a popular Indian dessert made from semolina and sugar syrup. In India, Sooji Halwa is typically prepared during pujas, and it is also known as Rava Sheera. After roasting the semolina with desi ghee, cardamom powder and sugar syrup are added. Finally, it is garnished with dry fruits. Click here for the recipe





4. Puran Poli







Puran Poli is a popular recipe made on many occasions in Maharashtra. It is made by filling stuffing prepared from gram dal and jaggery into a flour roti. It is prepared in many homes to offer to Lord Ganesha. Click here for the recipe





5. Coconut Barfi







Coconut Barfi is also an excellent choice as bhog on this occasion, and it is straightforward to make. To make this barfi, you need grated coconut, ghee, khoya, almonds, pistachios, and sugar. You can prepare this delicious dessert in minutes. Click here for the recipe





6. Makhana Kheer







Kheer is often made in Indian homes during festivals, pujas, or any special occasion. Today, we're sharing a special recipe for Makhana Kheer, perfect for offering during pujas. To make Makhana Kheer, you'll need milk, makhana, cardamom, and dry fruits. Click here for the recipe

7. Kesari Shrikhand







This is a delectable dessert that can be prepared on special occasions and festivals. Kesar Shrikhand is made with curd, cardamom, sugar, and saffron. After it cools down, it is garnished with dry fruits and served. Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, you can also make this dessert on the festival of Gudi Padwa. Click here for the recipe





8. Patholi







Patholi is a steamed sweet dish made during festivals, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi. To make it, you'll need turmeric leaves, dosa rice, a handful of flattened rice, coconut powder, jaggery, and cardamom powder. Click here for the recipe





9. Besan Ladoo







You can also make besan ladoo for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Besides roasting gram flour in ghee, add sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits. You can also store these ladoos for a few days. Click here for the recipe





10. Malpua







To make Malpua, prepare two different batters from flour and khoya. Later, after making both batters, apply ghee and fry them on low flame. After dipping Malpua in sugar syrup, sprinkle almonds, pistachios, and saffron on top and serve.Click here for the recipe











With these delicious bhog recipes, you can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with great joy and devotion. These offerings will surely please Lord Ganesha and add a delightful touch to your festivities.



