Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those festivals where the sweet comes with its own little ritual. Modaks are offered to Lord Ganesha and then shared at home, making a fresh box an easy festive pick. In Delhi, you can find everything from Maharashtra-style steamed modaks filled with coconut and jaggery to rich khoya, motichoor and kaju versions. Some shops have also added flavours such as chocolate, mango, strawberry and paan to their festive menus.





Here are some places to look out for this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Maharashtra Sadan Canteen

For a taste of the traditional Maharashtrian preparation, Maharashtra Sadan is the place to look for ukadiche modak. Unlike the khoya and kaju versions commonly found at sweet shops, these are soft, steamed rice flour dumplings. The filling is made with fresh coconut and jaggery, giving them the classic combination associated with ukadiche modak. The canteen also serves Maharashtrian favourites such as puran poli and misal pav, so you can make a proper meal of the visit.

Where: Maharashtra Sadan, KG Marg, New Delhi





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Kamal Sweets, Patparganj

Kamal Sweets has a menu that moves between classic Indian sweets and newer combinations. The Khoya Kesar Modak gets its flavour from saffron and cardamom, while the Motichoor Modak uses boondi and ghee. There is also a Coconut Modak with dry fruits and a richer Kaju Modak. If you want something apart from the usual festive flavours, the shop also offers a Coconut Strawberry Modak.





Where: C-31-32, Madhu Vihar, IP Extension, New Delhi

Nathu's Sweets

Nathu's Sweets has kept its Ganesh Chaturthi selection focused on four familiar flavours: Khoya, Motichoor, Khoya Kesar and Kaju Modak. The choice here is simple. If you like the milky richness of khoya, there are two versions to pick from.





Where: 23-25, Bengali Market, Mandi House, New Delhi

Kaleva

Kaleva is an option for those who want plenty of choice. The sweet shop has more than 20 outlets across Delhi NCR, including Gole Market, Pitampura and Laxmi Nagar. Its Ganesh Chaturthi menu covers a wide range of flavours. There are Khoya, Khoya Kesar and Khoya Brown, along with Kaju Kesar and Kaju Chocolate. The menu also includes Atta Modak and Panjiri Modak, as well as Dry Fruit Modak Laddu and Maida Modak Laddu.





Where: Multiple Outlets

Haldiram's

Haldiram's has brought out Ganpati specials at select outlets, including several boxed options. The 16-piece Assorted Modak box and 18-piece Premium Assorted Modak box offer a mix of flavours. There are also separate boxes of Motichoor, Mava and Moong Modaks. The Moong Modak is the less conventional choice on the menu, with a moong dal-based preparation rather than the usual khoya or kaju base.





Where: Multiple Outlets

Shree Ram Palace

Shree Ram Palace has a menu for both traditionalists and people who like experimenting with festive sweets. The classics include Kesar Mava, Motichoor Desi Ghee and Mava Dry Fruit Modaks. Then the menu gets more playful. There is Chocolate Mava, along with Kaju Rose, Kaju Chocochip and Kaju Paan Modaks. The Kaju Paan version stands out if you want something that tastes quite different.





Where: 7, LSC Market, Phase 2, Near Authority, Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi





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Bangla Sweet House

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Bangla Sweet House has one of the more extensive selections on this list. You can stick to Coconut, Khoya, Khoya Kesar, Kaju or Mewa Modaks. The shop also offers Mathura Modak, made with khoya, ghee and sugar. For something different, there is Mango Modak and Chocolate Modak. The Pista Badam Modak brings pistachios and almonds into the mix.





Where: 115-117, Bangla Sahib Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi