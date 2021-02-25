Garlic Chips - The Yummiest Way To Enjoy The Benefits Of Garlic (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Garlic has several health benefits.

As per experts, the benefits of garlic is best enjoyed raw.

We have an amazing garlic chips recipe for you.

Let's admit, a pod or two of garlic makes food taste only better. Garlic holds a firm position in every kitchen across the world. Explore any cuisine, you will find an extensive usage of this ingredient in almost every dish. It has a strong aroma and a pungent flavour that enhances the overall flavour of any food without much struggle. And what adds on to its popularity is its nutrient-profile. Garlic has been a part of traditional medical practices for ages. Have it raw, fried, roasted or in any other form - garlic benefits our health in every possible way.





Health Benefits Of Garlic:

Each garlic clove is a powerhouse of various medicinal properties. According to USDA, every 100 grams of garlic includes 150 calories, 33gm of carbs and 6.36gm of protein. It is also enriched with vitamins, minerals and several other healthy nutrients. Let's find out the health benefits:





1. Prevents Cold And Flu:





Garlic is a storehouse of antioxidants that flushes out toxins and nourishes us from within. This further protects us from cold, flu and various seasonal diseases.





2. Promotes Heart Health:





Garlic contains allicin that may help lower cholesterol and regulate blood pressure, further preventing different heart risks.

3. Boosts Skin Health:





Garlic helps purify blood, which is known to promote skin health by preventing acne and other skin diseases. It also helps our skin glow from within.





Although, garlic can be included in our diet in multiple ways, but as per Delhi-based nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini, "the medicinal benefits of garlic can be best enjoyed when consumed raw." However, due to its strong pungent flavour, several people avoid eating garlic raw. Keeping this in mind, we bring you a delicious garlic chips recipe that can help you enjoy the benefits of raw garlic to the fullest.





Garlic contains anti-bacterial properties

Photo Credit: iStock





How To Make Garlic Chips | Garlic Chips Recipe:

Traditionally, garlic chips are prepared using sun-drying process. One needs to clean and pat dry the garlic cloves and cut them into thin slices. Then spread them on a plate and keep then under direct sunlight for drying for at least 5 days. This process is long and time-consuming.





Hence, we found a quick and simple process that can help you prepare garlic chips in just 5 minutes. All you need to do is cut the garlic cloves, place on a baking pan, sprinkle some salt and roast in an oven or microwave oven. Here's the step-by-step recipe for you:





Ingredients:





2 cups of garlic pods





Rock Salt





1 tsp olive oil





Method:





Cut the garlic pods into thin slices. Pat them dry and keep aside.





Brush oil on a baking pan and place the sliced garlics on it and sprinkle some oil.





Preheat the microwave oven and roast it for 5-6 minutes.





Store these garlic chips in an airtight jar and munch on any time of the day. Try it today and let us know how you liked it.







