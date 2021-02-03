Cooking Tips: How To Prevent Garlic From Burning While Sauteing

Garlic is used in many recipes.

There are some essentials in the kitchen that are indispensable to the cooking process. Garlic is one such food that is always used to add lots of flavour to the dish. Not just in India, garlic is a staple all across the globe. It ubiquity lies not just in its taste but also the various health-benefiting properties it offers. From strengthening immunity to aiding digestion, garlic benefits us in ways more than one. But the strong, pungent flavour that it brings to the dish is unmatched. Adding garlic is a routine activity in the kitchen but cooking garlic can actually be quite tricky. How? Read on.



Garlic is used in almost all recipes but more often than you'd like, garlic does more harm than good if it is overcooked or burnt. And sadly, it happens a lot, even with seasoned cooks. Garlic has a tendency to burn easily and quickly, so there are some things you should keep in mind while adding garlic so that you can enjoy its best flavour in your food.





Garlic is a common food used in several recipes for its strong pungent flavour.



Here are some cooking tips that can help prevent burning of garlic:



1. If the recipe doesn't demand, chop your garlic into bigger pieces instead of grating or chopping it finely. Smaller garlic pieces will cook in a jiffy and before you know it, might start burning too.



2. Never saute garlic on high flame. Keep it on low flame, or on medium if there are other ingredients in the pan.



3. Try to introduce garlic later in the sauteing process. For instance, while sauteing onions, green chillies etc. put garlic towards the end when the onions have started browning already. This way, garlic will also be roasted perfectly by the time the onions are done.



4. If you want prominent garlic flavour in your dish or sauce, you can put in whole unpeeled garlic at the start, and later remove the skin and continue cooking. This way, the garlic will release its deep essence into the dish without getting burnt.



5. Check if the oil or butter in the pan is not too hot. If you'll toss garlic in very hot oil, it will burn to a crisp immediately before you'll even realise. If, in case, your oil is a bit too hot, turn off the gas, let it cool down a bit and then switch it on again before putting in the garlic.



