Genelia D'Souza's love for food is known to one and all. The actress' social media account often brims with food-related posts, which, in turn, make us slurp. Now, this Saturday, Genelia decided to treat her tastebuds to a mouth-watering Italian dessert. Any guesses what it was? Well, Genelia's Instagram Stories featured a scrumptious Tiramisu. We all love the no-bake dessert made with coffee-soaked ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone, whipped cream, and cocoa powder. Along with a picture of the dessert, Genelia wrote, “I am not a Tiramisu lover but this is just surreal well-done @thepaleoobakes.”





Take a look:

Looking at Genelia D'Souza's food diaries, if you've started missing Tiramisu, worry not. We have a classic recipe that will surely satiate your sweet tooth. Tiramisu layered with cream and cheese mixture is a sheer delight.





Genelia D'Souza celebrated her birthday on August 5. Her husband actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a video on Instagram giving us a glimpse of the actress's birthday lunch. She enjoyed a popular Italian delicacy. Can you guess what? In the clip, the actress was seen chomping on drool-worthy pizza topped with onions, red bell pepper, coriander, and some pomegranates. The text read, “Birthday lunch… One can only imagine how good the meal was.”

Genelia D'Souza also runs a vegan food company, “Imagine meats”, with her husband. Recently, when Genelia visited Delhi, she thanked a hotel for providing plant-based food. That day, her spread included freshly cut fruits, croissants with jam, pancakes coated with sugar, and what looked like a vegetable chilla, along with some drinks. She also mentioned, “Thank you so much @eroshotelnewdelhi for taking so much care of us and making sure our meals are plant-based and yummy.”





Genelia D'Souza has always been very expressive when it comes to food. In fact, there are times, when her indulgences are utterly relatable. She once wrapped up her shoot for a new project with a lip-smacking spread. She treated her cast and crew to some yummy desserts. On her Instagram Stories, we could see decadent chocolate cakes, and a variety of cake jars with blueberries, mangoes and other delicious fruits. And on top of it, the desserts were all sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan.





What are your views on Genelia D'Souza's food diaries?