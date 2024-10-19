A gin and tonic is a classic, refreshing summer cocktail-so classic that the combination is over 100 years old. It has a crisp, slightly bitter flavour and is quite easy to make. A classic G and T cocktail is made with gin and tonic water poured over a large amount of ice. Most recipes call for a ratio between 1:1 and 1:3. Gin and Tonic fans celebrate October 19 every year as International Gin and Tonic Day. The day is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy this historic drink and celebrate gin distillers and tonic producers worldwide. If you, too, are a Gin and Tonic fan, read on to learn about its history and some fabulous ways to spruce up your favourite cocktail.

Origin of Gin and Tonic:

The classic gin and tonic combination has a complex history. One of the first known instances of this combination was drinking it to help combat malaria in Holland in the 1840s. Tonic water contains quinine, the bitter element of this drink, which was believed to treat malaria. In the 19th century, the British Army in India also added gin to tonic water to improve the taste of this remedy drink.

Also Read:Unlock The Secrets of Gin - History, Types, And Tips For Perfect Gin Cocktails

Who Started International Gin and Tonic Day?

A woman named Jayne Withers launched Gin and Tonic Day in 2012 in honour of her grandmother, Mary Edith Keyburn, who loved G and T. Jayne writes, "Mary Edith was a remarkable woman who loved to have the occasional tipple of Gin and Tonic. She passed away in the hospital on October 19, 2010, at the age of 95, with a Gin and Tonic at her side that was smuggled into the hospital in a water bottle and served in a teacup," quoted The Gin Guide.

Photo: iStock

Celebrating International Gin and Tonic Day 2024:

This October 19, host a Gin and Tonic tasting and gather all your friends and family for a fun evening. You can also take pictures from the event and post them on social media using the hashtag #internationalginandtonicday. For your special tasting, here are some fun ways to upgrade the classic Gin and Tonic.

5 Fun Ways to Jazz Up Your Good Old G and T:

1. Cool as a Cucumber

Cut a cucumber into thin ribbons and arrange them in a highball glass. Add a handful of ice cubes. In a cocktail shaker, squeeze the juice of half a lime, then add gin, a splash of elderflower liqueur, a few basil leaves, and some cucumber chunks. Muddle the mixture thoroughly, then add ice. Shake well and strain the mixture into your glass. Finish by topping it with tonic and garnishing with more basil leaves.

2. Berry Berry Tasty

Photo: iStock

Wash the strawberries and cut off the tops. Next, cut them in half or into quarters. Muddle the strawberries with a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper. Transfer the mixture to a glass filled with ice. Stir in the gin and top with tonic. Garnish with a strawberry and enjoy.

3. Mint Meets Chocolate

Pour herbal-style gin into a glass and add a few leaves of fresh mint. Add a tablespoon of chocolate liqueur. Pour in the tonic and garnish with a few sprigs of mint and grated dark chocolate. Your mint-meets-chocolate G and T is ready.

Also Read:The Ultimate Guide To 2024's Gin Trends: How India Is Changing The Sipping Game

4. Peachy Not Preachy

If you like the fruity peach flavour, this cocktail is for you. Pour your gin and tonic over ice and add the peach slices. Garnish with a sprig of thyme. For a more pronounced peach flavour, you can blend the fruit and strain it into the glass before adding the other ingredients. Stir until the drink is infused with the juice.

5. Pine-ing for the Apple

Photo: iStock

Smoky, caramelized, and grilled pineapples make a fantastic G and T. Begin by grilling the pineapple wheels for 5 minutes until lightly browned. Cut one wheel of pineapple and muddle it into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, gin, lemon juice, and pineapple juice. Shake for two minutes. Strain it into a glass with ice. Top with tonic water. Garnish with another grilled pineapple wheel and serve!





What is your favourite Gin and Tonic cocktail? Share with us in the comments section. Happy G and T Day!