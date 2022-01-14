Filled with chopped veggies or minced meat, steamed to perfection and served with a fiery chutney, momos scream indulgence in every bite! They are one of those street foods that are popular across the nation, and one can't help but fall in love with their taste. You can easily find them in any local market, a cafe, a restaurant or even buy pre-made frozen momos from a supermarket. And this is not only it; we also have a variety in its flavours. But we all can agree that nothing beats the taste of a simple steamed chicken momo. It is succulent and leaves us craving for more. However, if you want to amp up the flavour of those plain steamed momos, we have just what you need. Give your regular chicken momos a delicious spin by tossing them in a fiery gravy!





In this recipe, all you need to do is make the regular chicken momos first and then prepare a gravy base to combine it with. This gravy base can be made with everyday ingredients in our kitchen, and it will be ready in minutes. So, without waiting, let us check out how to make these yummy gravy chicken momos.

Gravy Chicken Momos: Here's How To Make Gravy Chicken Momos

For the momos, first grind cabbage and carrots together and mix them with minced chicken. Then cook it in a pan with a few spices. Next, lay down the wonton coverings one by one and put a small teaspoon of the above paste on all individually. Close each covering in a round or semi-circle shape as you like. Spray a little bit of cooking oil on the steamer's surface and lay down the dumplings. Allow them to steam for 10 minutes.

Till then, take another pan and add chopped ginger and garlic. Then add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, vinegar and mix it well. Next, add two tablespoons of water and let it cook. Once the momos are ready, drop them in this mix and combine with sauce. Garnish with spring onions and serve!





For the full recipe of gravy chicken momos, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.