Cooking Tips: 3 Quick And Easy Tips To Make Momos In An Idli Steamer

Here's how you can make them at home using idli maker.

The joy of dunking veggie-stuffed or chicken-stuffed momos in chilli-garlic sauce and then savouring it bite-by-bite has to be one of the most comforting culinary experiences ever! Momos are widely available as a street food snack and are loved for their flavourful fillings. While you can always savour momos at street-side carts, nothing beats homemade momos. Homemade momos are certainly high on the hygiene quotient as you can control the quality of ingredients that go in making of this delight. One challenge that most people face while making momos at home is the steaming process.





Cooking Tips: Momos can be easily prepared in an idli steamer.





Those who do not have access to momos steamer at home can now make the same in an idli maker as well. Yes, you read that right! An idli steamer works on the same principle as that of momos steamer, and hence, you can make well-cooked momos in them. All you've got to do is place the momos on the idli moulds in a way that they do not clump together and have sufficient room to get steamed.

Here Are Few Quick And Easy Tips To Make Momos In An Idli Steamer:

Once you have given the momos the desired shape, grease the base of each momo with little refined oil and then place it on the idli mould so that they do not stick to the vessel.

Fill the idli steamer with water in a way that the mould at the bottom doesn't submerge and/or touch the water.

Avoid opening the lid of the steamer again and again to check whether the momos are cooked or not as this would only make the steam pressure escape the vessel. Let them steam for 10-12 minutes and you're good to go.

Pro Tip: For instance, if you are using a 3-compartment idli steamer that has 9 idli slots, place one momo on each slot and steam a batch of 9 at one time. Do not over-crowd the idli steamer with momos as they may break and turn out to be under-cooked.





So, the next time you crave some momos, ditch going out and instead prepare them in the comforts of your kitchen in an idli steamer. Serve them with sauces of your choice and you're good to go. If you know of more quirky ways to steam momos without using a momos steamer, do write to us in the comments section below.







