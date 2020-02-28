Give Your Bruschetta A Sweet Makeover With This Guilt-Free Recipe

Highlights Bruschetta makes for a delicious snack at parties

Traditionally bruschetta is a savoury snack that you can pair with tea

Here is how you can give a delightful sweet twist to a classic bruschetta

Bruschetta is a variety of bread that comes from Italy. Commonly eaten as a salty delight topped with balsamic vinegar and tomatoes, bruschetta is appetising and super quick to prepare. The no-heat process makes it healthier too. Although, regular bruschetta is a 3-ingredient recipe and sure tastes utterly delicious, we gave this tangy starter a sweet twist. This will not only widen your choices for bruschetta but it will also make for an exquisite healthy dessert! This guilt-free dessert is sure to be a kid's favourite. With its preparation time being barely 20 minutes, you can serve this as a quick and filing starter. And, the best part - it can serve as a great dessert for your guests too! Make this yummy, healthy delight at home with this easy recipe.





(Also Read: This Homemade Bruschetta Is A Must-Have At Your Next House Party)





Sweet Bruschetta Recipe -

Ingredients:





Oats, ragi or whole wheat bruschetta bread slices





Coconut milk cream: 1 small tetra pack





Powdered stevia/honey/maple syrup (or any healthy sugar substitute)





Vanilla essence: 1 tsp





Seasonal fruits of preference such as: strawberries, oranges, blueberries, kiwi, etc.

Mint leaves for garnishing





Method:





Bread: Cut the cylindrical bruschetta or any bread of your choice in slices of about 1 inch thickness. Spread the bread slices on a baking tray and bake for 5-7 mins at 200 F or simply toast them in a toaster for a crispy base.





Whipped Cream: In a big bowl, pour some water and add 7-8 cubes of ice. In the same bowl, keep a smaller bowl that doesn't sink (this step can be ignored). In the smaller bowl, add 1 pack of heavy coconut milk cream and whisk it with a whisker on low speed for about a minute or so. After a minute, manually whip it again for a few seconds. Go again with the whisker, this time on a medium to high speed for 5-6 minutes or more, if required. Add your choice of sugar substitute and vanilla essence towards the end. The correct way to check the consistency of the whipped cream is if the cream makes a stiff peak on the whisker that stays intact. The cream should not be over whipped.





Topping: Chop about 2-3 variety of fruits of your choice into small cubes of about 1 cm. Don't chop finely; let the natural mélange of colours of fruits come through.





Dressing: To plate the bruschetta, take the freshly toasted bread slices and spread the whipped coconut milk cream generously on the top. On top of the coconut frosting, place the chopped fruits. Garnish each piece with 1-2 mint leaves.





There you have it - a yummy and healthy dessert for when you are craving some sweets!





Note: It is very important to balance your diet and by swapping unhealthy recipe ingredients with healthier alternatives can make any recipe healthy. It not only makes eating sweets guilt-free but also makes you like healthy food. Experiment and try your own version of this recipe however you like! Happy cooking!







