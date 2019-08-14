Watch: Turn Your Bruschetta Slices Into A Delightful Dessert With This Recipe!

This recipe of sweet bruschetta is ready fast and makes for a delightful dessert

Highlights Bruschetta is one of the most popular Italian entrees

Bruschetta slices can be used in dessert

Make a simple custard for your sweet bruschetta

It's festive season in India and there must be hardly anyone who might not be thinking about the sugar-rush from the truckload of sweets waiting for us at home. Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day are on the same day this year and for a lot of people this means a long weekend of togetherness with friends and family. This is why sweets and desserts are on our mind. Our recipe today is also a sweet twist to one of the most popular Italian entrees around- bruschetta. The tiny appetiser or antipasto is usually served as the first course of a meal and thanks to the mushrooming of restaurants in our cities, it has made its way into our culinary repertoire as well.





Traditionally, bruschetta is savoury and is made by topping tiny toasted sour dough bread slices with chopped vegetables like tomatoes, cheese and occasionally even cured meats. Bruschetta slices are rubbed with garlic and olive oil and sprinkled with salt, before topping them with veggies or meats. It is the perfectly sized finger food for any family get-together or party. But since it's the festive season, you can give this amazing snack a 'desserty' twist by topping the slices with some flavourful custard. Just this one swap between vegetables and custard can transform this delicious appetiser into a delightful and unique dessert that is ready in a matter of minutes.





Also Read: Bruschetta, 3 Ways for a Satisfying Main Dish

What's more? It is sure to impress everyone and you can prepare it using basic ingredients- milk, cream, sugar and a number of Indian spices like cardamom and saffron that are typically used in desserts. All you have to do is prepare the custard and top your bruschetta slices with it and garnish with some chopped nuts.





Also Read: 10 Best Snacks for Party





Manjula Jain of the YouTube channel Manjula's Kitchen shows us how to make the sweet bruschetta:









