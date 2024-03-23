As the scorching summer sun is set to beat down relentlessly, what better way to beat the heat than with a refreshing scoop of ice cream? While traditional flavours like vanilla and chocolate often steal the spotlight, it's time to venture into something a bit more exotic and exciting. Say hello to Spicy Guava Ice Cream - a fusion of tropical sweetness and fiery spice that promises to invigorate your taste buds like never before. Have you ever tried this unique creation? If not, it's time to redefine your ice cream experience.

How does Guava Ice Cream taste like:

Guava Ice Cream offers a delightful combination of creamy richness and the unmistakable essence of ripe guavas. With each spoonful, you'll be greeted by the luscious sweetness of guava fruit, perfectly balanced by the smoothness of cream and milk powder. But what sets this ice cream apart is its unexpected twist - a subtle hint of spiciness that elevates the flavour profile to new heights. The addition of red chilli powder and black salt adds a tantalising kick, leaving behind a lingering warmth that keeps you coming back for more.

How To Make Spicy Guava Ice Cream I Spicy Guava Ice Cream Recipe:

Here's how to whip up this icy indulgence:

Begin by peeling and deseeding the guavas, then chop them into chunks. In a blender, combine the guava chunks, milk powder, cream, guava puree, and sugar. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into a shallow container or ice cream mould. Cover the container with a lid or plastic wrap and place it in the freezer. Let the ice cream freeze for at least 4-6 hours, or until firm. Once the ice cream is frozen solid, remove it from the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften slightly. Using a sharp knife, cut the frozen ice cream into scoops or slices. Serve the Spicy Guava Ice Cream in bowls or cones, sprinkled with a pinch of red chilli powder and black salt for an extra burst of flavour.

With its creamy texture, vibrant flavour, and unexpected spicy kick, Spicy Guava Ice Cream is sure to become your go-to dessert this summer. Whether you enjoy it as a refreshing treat on a sweltering afternoon or as a delightful finale to a leisurely meal, this unique creation promises to delight your senses and leave you craving more.