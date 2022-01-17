The COVID-19 pandemic has made us wary of our food choices and the impact that they have on our environment. A global trend of vegetarianism and veganism is being observed. In fact, January is also celebrated as 'Veganuary' as people are challenged to follow a vegan diet for 31 days in order to fuel the movement. So, when celebrated master chef Gordon Ramsay took to social media to share a vegan or vegetarian recipe - we had to sit up and take notice. He took to Instagram to share a recipe for vegetarian cauliflower steak that is ready in a matter of just 10 minutes! Take a look:

"Guess what! Everyone in my house is going vegetarian, so steak night can be a lonely night. I had to make some really smart adjustments. This dish has been inspired by my time in California. Honestly, tonight, it makes me want to turn vegetarian," he said in the short clip on Instagram.





The full recipe of the vegetarian cauliflower steak was shared on YouTube on the official handle of Gordon Ramsay. It has received over 153k views and 7k likes since it was posted. A number of his fans and followers expressed their excitement on the celebrated chef sharing this wonderful recipe that was completely vegetarian. "This is amazing! Definitely going to try it," wrote one user while another said, "Cauliflower is magic, so happy for more veggies!"





This easy Cauliflower steak by chef Gordon Ramsay is completely vegetarian.

How To Make Cauliflower Steak In 10 Minutes As Per Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay

First, slice the cauliflower into a one-inch thick portion from the centre. Add olive oil to a pan, and then put the cauliflower steak into it once it starts to smoke. Sprinkle salt, pepper and crushed garlic onto the steak. For additional browning, add small knobs of butter and a bit of lemon juice to the steak. Meanwhile, roast caraway seeds and slivered almonds in a separate dry pan. While the steak is getting cooked, prepare a Salsa verde dip with chopped onions, mint, dill and parsley. Add some salt, pepper, mustard, brown sugar, red wine vinegar, olive oil, dried herbs and mix it all together. Once the cauliflower steak is ready, top it with the salsa verde and roasted spices and serve fresh!





So easy and delicious right? Try this amazing cauliflower steak recipe by Gordon Ramsay for a tantalising and tasty treat that is ready in 10 minutes flat.

Watch the full video of the cauliflower steak by Gordon Ramsay here: