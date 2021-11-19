We love achaar, don't we? These tangy condiments can breathe life back into any regular Indian meal. In summers, it is the aam ka achar and in winters, it is the crunchy carrot achar; no matter the season, we have a pickle to match all our moods. Just imagine - tender chunks of mango that have been soaked in the spicy and sour masala for days, glistening with the oily brine sitting right in front of you. Tell us that you are not drooling already! While we may be addicted to the lip-smacking flavours of our favourite achaars, there is much more that this tangy mix can enhance. For instance, did you know that you can prepare a list of curries and dishes loaded with achaari flavours? Especially if you are a non-vegetarian food lover, brace yourselves, because turns out there is an utterly tempting achaari version of a mutton curry that you can make at home! It is called an Achaari mutton curry or Gosht Achaari.

Achaari chicken is another famous achaari non-veg dish.

(Also read: Achaari Chicken Served With Khichdi: This Strange Dish Will Win Your Heart)

Gosht achaari is the perfect mutton dish you can make to spruce up any boring meal spread. Spicy and savoury and with just the right amount of zesty in it, achaari mutton can be a star dish the next time you have guests over. What gives it the classic achaar taste is the use of mustard, kalonji and saunf seeds. Cook mutton pieces in a tomato-based gravy and add fried onions towards the end for a unique texture and taste. Sprinkle chilli powder, salt and other ingredient and you are done. Cook for a while and serve hot along with tandoori roti or fluffy rice. Want to give this a try? Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Achaari Mutton l Mutton Achaari Recipe

In a pan heat some oil and add the whole spices like mustard seeds, fennel, and kalonji. Now cook the onions in the same pan but remove once soft. Cook the mutton in the same pan until opaque. Add water and tomato puree for the gravy. Add all the remaining ingredients and simmer in low heat until mutton pieces and soft and tender. Serve hot.





Click here for the recipe of Achaari Mutton.





Give this unique mutton curry a try and let us know how it turns out in the comments below.