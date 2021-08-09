Achaar, also known as pickle, has been a prominent condiment in the Indian kitchen for centuries. Sweet, sour and simply delicious, it is known to add flavours into your usual food in just a matter of minutes. Be it a basic paratha, pulao or even khichdi, it can spruce up any boring meal. From Mango pickle to Lemon Pickle and even chicken pickle, you can use any ingredients of your choice while preparing it. But the one thing that stays common in every pickle recipe is its masala. Made with red chilli powder, dry mango powder, black salt, asafetida and a mélange of other spices dipped in mustard oil, pickle is known for the usage of its piquant ingredients and exquisite taste.





However, there are times when we are left with only masala in our big achar jar. Ever thought of using it in creating other recipes? If not, then here we are with 7 classic recipes that are sure to leave a strong impression on your taste buds. Wondering how? Read on to know.

Here's a list of 7 Achaari recipes for you to try at home:

1. Dhaba Style Chatpata Achari Chicken

First up is this dhaba-style achari chicken recipe. If you are looking for a unique chicken dish, then this recipe is the one you should definitely try. It is different from all the tandoori recipes because it has got an achari element added to it. Here's the recipe for you to try at home.

2. Achari Aloo Masala

A dry version of extravagant dum aloo! This recipe includes baby potatoes coated in a pool of spices. Quick and easy, this recipe is all that you need to amp up your lunch and dinner table. Want to know the recipe? Click here.

3. Achari Paneer Paratha

We are sure you must have tried the classic paneer paratha but here we are with one different paneer paratha recipe known as achari paneer paratha. Try it in your lunch or breakfast, this tangy dish is sure to win the hearts of your family. Click here for the recipe.

4. Achari Paneer Tikka

Your all-time favourite starter recipe flavoured with tangy spices. This lavish tikka recipe can be an ideal appetizer for a dinner party or impromptu get together with friends and family. Pair it up with mint chutney and onion rings and your delish is ready to relish. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Achaari Mathri

Looking for a delicious tea-time snack? This spicier and tangier version of usual mathri is a must-try. Prepare this mathri and store it for a month to savour this snack every evening with a steaming cup of tea. Here's the recipe for you.

6. Achari Baingan

Move over baingan bharta and baingan bhaji, try this achari baingan to enhance your taste buds in no time. This Deep-fried baingan recipe stuffed with tangy masala is a unique yet tastier version of other usual baingan recipes. Pair it up with your regular chapatis and enjoy! Watch the recipe video here.

7. Gosht Achari

We have found another delicious non-vegetarian recipe for you. Boneless mutton cubes marinated with achaar leftover masala. Yes, you heard that right. If you are looking for an easy and quick fix to impress your family and friends at the dinner table. Try this recipe! Click here.

So, don't waste your leftover pickle masala, try these recipes at home and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comment section below.









