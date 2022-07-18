Have you ever lived alone, or maybe lived in a hostel? Well, if you have, we are sure there have been times when you didn't want to cook. And constantly ordering food from outside might get over budget after one point. So when these situations arise, we all get creative and make food from whatever is available to us. And in this creative cooking journey, the one appliance that has always come in use is our beloved electric kettle! An electric kettle is handy, easy to use, and clean, and makes food in no time. You just have to add your ingredients and then wait 5-10 minutes for it to cook. However, if you are running out of ideas on what can be made in an electric kettle, we bring you some easy recipes to try. Check them out below:





Here Are 7 Electric Kettle Recipes

1. Oats bowl

Oats is a quick and easy recipe. It is healthy and nutritious. To make oats in a kettle, all you have to do is mix oats with water and your choice of masalas. Let it boil till it is cooked. Then serve and enjoy.

2. Boiled Eggs

Boiled eggs are another healthy and quick recipe. You can have this for breakfast or as a healthy snack when hunger strikes. Here, make sure that you place the eggs carefully in the kettle. Then let them boil for 10 minutes. Take them out and enjoy with some chaat masala!

3. Maggi

We are sure that you must have cooked this at least once. However, if you haven't, now is the time. First, boil some water and add the masala to it. Now break your Maggi noodles from the middle and mix them in the kettle. Wait for it to cook and then enjoy.

4. Steamed Rice

Yes, you read that right! Steamed rice can also be cooked in an electric kettle. Since rice is made in boiling water, cooking it in a kettle is no problem. Just clean your rice and boil to perfection. However, we suggest that you keep the quantity a little low.

5. Soup

Soup is always comforting to have. You can have it when you feel sick or when you want to relish a nutritious dish. Here all you need to do is mix water with some spices and vegetables and boil them. You can also add a bit of soup powder for extra flavour.

6. Pasta Salad

Pasta is a real treat and having it with salad is also fantastic. Here, boil the pasta till al dente. Till it boils, chop some vegetables in a bowl with some spices and herbs. Finally, add the cooked pasta and mix with veggies!

7. Hot chocolate

For many of us, hot chocolate defines comfort. And if you want to make this drink in a kettle, it couldn't be easier. Simply combine milk, chocolate, cocoa powder, and a little bit of sugar. Let the milk boil, and your hot chocolate will be ready.

So, the next time you cook in an electric kettle, try these recipes.