There's a reason Delhiites keep coming back to Greater Kailash when the weekend energy hits. It's not just one market, one vibe, or one type of crowd. GK is a whole ecosystem spread across three distinct neighbourhoods, each with its own personality and its own kind of night. GK I is the old soul with new tricks. GK II's M-Block is the overachiever that somehow keeps getting better. And GK III, while quieter, knows exactly what it's doing. Together, they make up arguably the best pub crawl territory in South Delhi, walkable, diverse, and endlessly entertaining. Here's your complete, neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood guide to doing it right.

GK II M-Block: The Cocktail Corridor

This is the heart of the crawl. M-Block has a density of good bars that would embarrass most cities twice its size. The key is to pace yourself, stay curious, and resist the urge to spend the entire night at your first stop (tempting as it will be).

Sidecar (M-Block, GK II)

Sidecar is the reason GK II is on the radar of serious drinkers across the country. It has consistently ranked among the best bars in Asia, and the reputation is entirely deserved. The USP is the craft: every cocktail here is a considered piece of work, built with technique and intention. Grab a seat at the long wooden bar, watch the masters at work with their bitters and shakers, and order the Ceylon. The waitlist can get long on weekends, so either book ahead or arrive by 8 PM and get your name in early. This is not a place to rush through. Sit, sip slowly, and appreciate what's in your glass.

Miss Margarita (M-Block, GK II)

After Sidecar's considered elegance, Miss Margarita is the fun gear shift you need. You aren't here for a delicate sip; you're here for a giant Frozen Margarita that requires two hands and zero inhibitions. The interiors are bright and borderline chaotic in the best way, think Mexican street food aesthetics, warm lighting, and a crowd that's always one song away from singing along. Pair your drinks with their street-style tacos, which are legitimately some of the best in the city. The USP is unapologetic fun, and it delivers every time.

Barbet & Pals (M-Block, GK II)

Barbet & Pals is quirky, unpretentious, and feels like your coolest friend's living room if they happened to have an elite bar setup. The cocktail names alone make it worth a visit. Try the Tickle My Pickle, a savoury, brine-forward drink that genuinely works, and pair it with their Gol-Gol Bread. The USP is the personality. There's a real sense of humour here that doesn't get in the way of the quality. It's the mid-crawl stop that tends to be where the best conversations of the evening happen.

Trouble Trouble (M-Block, GK II)

By the time you get here, the night has properly started. The lights go dim, the music gets louder, and the mood turns delightfully dark in the best way possible. It's sleek, high-energy, and exactly where you want to be when the clock strikes midnight. The USP is the atmosphere: Trouble Trouble does late-night energy better than almost anywhere else in the neighbourhood. The cocktails are strong, the playlist is excellent, and the crowd is exactly what you want on a big night out.

Refuge (M-Block, GK II)

Refuge strips away the pretence of elaborate cocktail menus, focusing instead on migration and cultural exchange. Each drink on the Journeys in a Glass menu tells a story through flavour. The Olive Trail features olive-oil-washed Scotch with fig and brined soda, while the EMBE-Ras combines Mahua with mango and basil. The signature Refugee's Respite, with gin, liquorice syrup, and kewra-lime, prompts introspection. The bar spans two floors with a 42-foot centrepiece, seamlessly transitioning from coffee bar to cocktail room. The food, like the Refuge 65 with cashew-kaffir lime podi, matches this ambition. Refuge speaks sincerely, not at you.

Somewhere Nowhere (M-Block, GK II)

If Sidecar is the main course, Somewhere Nowhere is the one that gets talked about at breakfast. Getting in is part of the experience: there's no signboard, just a discreet door next to a Japanese restaurant, a lift, and a walk through a vinyl record and cigar shop before a candle-lit bar materialises in front of you. The cocktails are Japanese-inspired, built around ingredients like yuzu and nori vodka, with SAṂSĀRA craft gin featuring prominently. The Fuji Mist is a crowd favourite, and the sober menu using zero-proof spirits is genuinely excellent for non-drinkers in the group. The USP is the whole experience of finding the place and then not wanting to leave it.

No Vacancy (M-Block, GK II)

No Vacancy is the mid-crawl switch-up that earns its place. The setting is groovy without trying too hard, the bartenders are genuinely enthusiastic and known to go beyond the menu to suggest drinks based on what you're feeling, and the cocktails land reliably. The cheesecake highball has a small cult following among regulars, and the hot chocolate mulled wine on cooler evenings is the kind of thing you don't expect a bar to do well and then can't stop thinking about. The USP is the energy, one of the most consistently lively rooms in the market.

Top Banana (M-Block, GK II)

Top Banana sits right at the entrance of the GK2 market on the third floor, from Bright Hospitality, and it arrives with a philosophy that cuts through the increasingly theatrical Delhi bar scene: good drinks, good food, no elaborate backstory required. The cocktail programme was developed in collaboration with mixologist Pankaj Balachandran, and every drink has the relaxed confidence that comes from knowing exactly what you're doing. The food takes the same approach, familiar but executed with real care. The USP is the lack of pretension in a neighbourhood that occasionally has too much of it.

GK III: The Underrated One

Mr Button (GK III)

Mr Button is a bar you'll want to share about the next day. Nestled in Masjid Moth's commercial complex, this 35-seater is inspired by the fictional Henry J. Button, a Savile Row tailor from 1893. Enter through velvet curtains into a space resembling a private library, with wood-panelled walls, leather chairs, a decorative fireplace, and a vintage Singer sewing machine. The cocktail menu is a travel diary, featuring the Crown Jewel, Savile Row, and the popular Audrey Hepburn martini. Its unique atmosphere makes it one of GK's most thoughtfully conceived bars, earning its reputation through word-of-mouth.

The Suggested Route

8:00 PM — Sidecar, GK II. Book ahead. Start here. Two drinks, minimum.





9:30 PM — Somewhere Nowhere, GK II. Find the door. Trust the lift. Order the Fuji Mist.





10:30 PM — No Vacancy or Barbet & Pals, GK II. Your mood decides. Lively room or serious cocktails, both are correct.





11:15 PM — Miss Margarita or Top Banana, GK II. One for frozen margaritas and chaos, one for relaxed drinks and good food.





Midnight — Trouble Trouble, GK II. Stay as long as you can.





1:00 AM — Mr Button, GK III (optional, if you have the energy). End on something considered and beautifully strange. Take a cab, step through the velvet curtains, and order the Savile Row.

The Crawl

Greater Kailash isn't just Delhi's most walkable bar neighbourhood, it's proof that a great night out doesn't need to be complicated. You don't need a car, you don't need a plan that's too rigid, and you don't need to spend a fortune. What you need is good company, a willingness to wander between blocks, and the sense to book Sidecar in advance. GK I gives you soul, GK II gives you spectacle, and GK III gives you the quiet confidence of someone who knows the neighbourhood. Do all three, take your time, and remember: the best pub crawls are the ones where the route is just a suggestion and the night decides the rest