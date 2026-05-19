





India has emerged as the largest market globally for KitKat, the iconic chocolate-coated wafer bar of Swiss food and confectionery major Nestlé, driven by strong consumer penetration, product innovation and aggressive marketing investments, according to the company.





India, which had been the second-largest market for the brand over the last 2-3 years, has now become its biggest market globally, underscoring India's growing importance for the iconic chocolate wafer brand sold in over 85 countries.

"India is now the largest market for KitKat globally, and the brand has accelerated its market share growth over the last few years," Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said during a recent media interaction.





KitKat has now become the second brand in Nestlé's portfolio, after Maggi, to emerge as the largest market globally.





A decade ago, India was at number 10 globally for KitKat.





As part of Nestlé India's confectionery portfolio, KitKat contributed to strong momentum in FY26, with the confectionery product group delivering high double-digit growth in both value and volume, backed by robust underlying transaction growth across its key brands, he added.





According to reports, Japan, Brazil, and Europe are among the other leading markets for KitKat.





Nestlé India Director Confectionery and Cereals Jagatheesan Gopichandar said KitKat's performance was driven by "strong increase in core penetration and also entry into new consumer demand spaces" with innovations across mainstream and premium segments.





"We entered into gifting with KitKat Celebreak and nibbling with KitKat pops. We accelerated the premium portfolio with the launch of KITKAT Delights range with variants including Salted Caramel and Hazelnut, alongside mainstream innovations such as KITKAT DUO and KitKat Lemon and Lime," he said.





To further deepen consumer engagement, Nestlé India has significantly increased advertising spends and rolled out partnerships and campaigns aimed at strengthening brand relevance.





The company also said investments in its visicooler programme (commercial glass-door refrigerator designed to store and display) have helped accelerate growth across urban and rural markets while supporting the rollout of new product innovations.





Nestlé India, in its annual report for FY25, had said it had 3,950 million fingers of KitKat after doubling its market share and becoming the fastest-growing brand within the chocolate category in the country.





While Maggi's business in India is also the largest market worldwide, where it sold 5+ billion serves.





KitKat was created in the 1930s by the British confectionery company Rowntree's. It came under Nestlé's fold after the Swiss multinational acquired Rowntree's in 1988. However, in the US, KitKat is manufactured under licence by the Hershey Company.



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