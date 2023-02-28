Hair care is one aspect of our daily routine we tend to neglect. Just like any other part of our body, even hair requires proper care and maintenance. While external care is important, it is equally essential to nourish hair from within the body. Thus, the right kind of diet plays a critical role in maintaining healthy, shiny and long hair. If you are struggling with hair problems like hair fall, breakage, thinning hair and more, we have just what you need. This expert-suggested hair growth juice is the ideal addition to your diet to ensure long, strong and shiny hair.





The hair growth juice recipe was shared by well-known nutritionist Pooja Bhargava on her Instagram handle. "Do make this juice as a part of your diet to promote hair growth and hair health," she wrote in the caption of the post. But what exactly is the hair growth juice made of and how can it promote healthy and long hair? Here's all you need to know.





This amazing juice can work wonders for your hair growth. Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Ingredients Of The Expert-Suggested Hair Growth Juice Recipe?

The expert-suggested hair growth juice is actually quite simple to make and requires just a handful of ingredients. It is a mix of not one but several amazing natural remedies for better hair growth. The hair growth juice comprises orange juice, amla juice, beetroot juice and coconut water and also has aliv or halim seeds in it.

How Can This Juice Recipe Improve Hair Growth? Health Benefits Of Hair Growth Juice

The ingredients used in hair growth juice offer multiple different benefits. Here are some of the benefits highlighted by the nutritionist Pooja Bhargava in her Instagram post.

Orange

Orange is an excellent source of Vitamin C and antioxidants that can fight off damage from free radicals and boost hair growth. According to Bhargava, "Oranges also contain vitamin B12 and vitamin E that further helps in repairing damaged hair follicles. And stronger roots facilitate hair growth."

Amla

Another wonderful source of Vitamin C is Amla. The Indian gooseberry has been known as an ancient remedy for hair care, whether as part of the diet or in case of application. The expert suggested that amla can stimulate hair growth and also contains calcium that may promote healthier hair by reducing hair thinning.





Try and include amla in your diet for better hair growth. Photo: iStock

Beetroot

Beetroot juice can be a great addition to your hair growth juice diet, the reason being that it helps improve haemoglobin. "The volume of blood flowing to the scalp (along with the rest of the body) increases, delivering more nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles," revealed the nutritionist.

Coconut Water

Believe it or not, even the humble nariyal pani can be an excellent way to boost hair growth. The reason for this is that coconut water keeps the body hydrated and also has nutrients that could be key to healthier, shinier hair.

Aliv/Halim Seeds

Last but not least, aliv or halim seeds are touted to be a superfood for hair growth. "Aliv seeds are packed with calcium, iron, dietary fibre, and various vitamins like A, C, and E, which can help with hair growth," said Bhargava in her post.





How To Make This Expert-Suggested Juice For Hair Growth | Hair Growth Juice Recipe

Now that you know the health benefits of this amazing hair growth juice, why not try and make it yourself? Simply take small quantities of orange, amla, coconut water, beetroot and soaked aliv seeds in a grinder. Juice it all together and have this miracle potion three to four times every week!

