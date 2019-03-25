Guava Seeds: Don't Discard Them But Reap Their Health Benefits

Highlights Guava seeds must be consumed with the whole fruit

Winter produce came and went and now it's time to look forward to the spring crop. Hot pakodas will be replaced by a plateful of fresh fruits for in-between-the meals snack time. Guava is one fruit that is a must-pick this season. Guava, known as amrood in Hindi, has been exalted as a super-food providing numerous benefits for healthy skin, body and hair. The nutritious fruit has a floral flavour and can be eaten in raw or ripened form. It has high fibre and water content that keeps a stern check on fat accumulation. The green or yellow-coloured fruit has a juicy and soft pulp inside enclosing a number of small hard seeds.





Now, most of us don't really like those hard-to-chew seeds and usually shuck them off to continue enjoying the smooth treat. But, did you know that the seeds that you are throwing away, take away a chunk of nutritional content from the fruit?

Yes, it is highly recommended by food experts that guava seeds must be consumed with the whole fruit by lightly biting into them or swallowing them down.













Why You Should Consume Guava Seeds?







Lowers Blood Pressure -

Ask anyone dealing with high blood pressure, their doctor must have suggested that eating this fruit would help them. Guava seeds contain a humongous amount of potassium (60 percent more than a banana!) which regulates the flow and the pressure of blood in the body.











May Promote Weight Loss -

Guava is fibre-dense and has zero cholesterol. The best part about the seeds of the fruit is that it reduces carbohydrates in the body, which hampers excessive weight gain. The right mix of vitamins and minerals keeps the stomach full for a longer time.











Relieves Constipation -

The fibrous nature of guava seeds tenders a stimulant laxative effect in the digestive system that ensures smooth bowel movement. The seeds also help in controlling acidity issues if you swallow them directly.











May Help Fight Diabetes -

Dietary proteins are aplenty in guava seeds. They play a major part in breaking down of sugar and sugar compounds, making it easy to digest sugary foods. The protein-rich seeds also hinder steep lowering of insulin levels in the body. Guava and its seeds are an excellent food option if symptoms of Type-2 diabetes show up.











You can also crush Guava seeds and blend them in guava juice or a smoothie











How To Consume Guava Seeds







You can chew and eat the seeds along with the fruit pulp to relish its distinct flavour. You can also crush the seeds and blend them in guava juice or a smoothie. Another interesting way to enjoy the benefits of guava seeds is to smatter them on ice-cream or a fruit salad.











However you like having your guava, remember not to discard the seeds next time you pick it. The crunchy texture and nutty flavour of the seeds will make you fall in love with guava all over again.









