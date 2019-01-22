How To Make Guava Chutney (Amrood Ki Chutney) At Home

Highlights Guava chutney is slightly spicy, tangy and pungent in taste

This winter, we are sure that you all must have enjoyed a bowlful of guavas with some chaat masala atop? Some of you must have gone to the extent of making yummy guava jams, jellies and murrabbas, but have you ever thought or made its chutney? Yes, there is a thing called guava chutney, or amrood ki chutney. This chutney is slightly spicy, tangy and pungent in taste - a perfect accompaniment with your chilla, sandwich, idli or cutlets. And the best part is that this yummy side dish can be prepared in just few minutes. With a perfect blend of guava, garlic cloves, spices, coriander and a sprint of lemon, guava chutney is quite capable of bringing back the raw flavours of Indian cuisine back to your plate.





Talking about guava's nutritional value, the crunchy green fruit comes loaded with fibre, which helps boost our digestive system and controls our hunger pangs. Moreover, the presence of vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidants give our skin health a boost. The humble fruit is rich in manganese too, which is known to help the body absorb other key nutrients from the food that we eat.





So, without further ado, let's learn how to make guava chutney, or amrood ki chutney, at home:

Points to remember before making guava chutney:





You may adjust the amount of green chilli as per your taste.



How To Make Guava Chutney At Home:

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 10 minutes

Ingredients:

250 gm chopped guavas

Salt as per taste

1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1 1/2 tbsp chopped green chillies

1/2 tbsp chopped ginger

1 1/2 tsp chilli powder

2 1/2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

3-4 mint leaves

Method:





Take a bowl and chop guava into small pieces. You may remove the seeds - this is completely optional. For this recipe, we have removed the seeds. Now, add all the ingredients in a mixer and blend to make smooth chutney. Your guava chutney is ready to be savoured.

