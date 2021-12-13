The current heartthrob of the country, Kartik Aaryan is ready to swoon anyone with his dapper looks. The actor has seen a steep climb from his 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' days and has recently starred in another blockbuster 'Dhamaka' that has been collecting praises since its release. But all the success and fame don't deter Kartik from enjoying simple things in life. A self-confessed foodie, Kartik is often spotted at roadside joints or thelas enjoying a scrumptious plate of his favorite dish. In a most recent picture uploaded by the actor on social media, he can be seen enjoying another delicious treat for his Sunday lunch. But this time, it's not local cuisine; in fact, what the actor is busy gorging down is none other than a Thakali thaali (Nepali thaali).





A Thakali thaali usually consists of Nepali-style home cooked food that is pretty similar to an Indian thaali. It comes with Dal, Bhaat (rice), Tarkaari (Sabji), Khasi ko maasu (Mutton curry) along with some other additions like papad, seasonal vegetables, saag; always topped with dollops of ghee. Kartik was seen enjoying a similar thaali on his cheat day. Kartik was so busy enjoying his food that he forgot to pose for the camera; look at the pictures here:

Kartik Aaryan can be seen enjoying a traditional Nepali thaali

(Also read: Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His Birthday With A 'Dhamaka' Cake; See Pic)





On Kartik's Nepali platter, we can spot a bowl of mustard greens, which are called 'Raiyo ko saag' in Nepali. Next to it is 'Kaalo daal', which is black dal, made with a special tempering of 'jimbu', a Himalayan herb usually used for making traditional dal. Along with it, there is a bowl of paneer curry, rice, and some fritters on the side which are called 'Phulaura' in Nepali. Nepali cuisine is simple and flavourful, and Kartik seems to be enjoying it to the fullest on his cheat day.





On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's most recent release has garnered praise from fans and followers. He will next be seen in a comedy-horror 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which is the sequel of the super hit 2007 movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' alongside Alaya F and in 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon.