As soon as summer arrives, we all crave something cold. From food to drinks and desserts, we enjoy chilled treats. There's always something special for every occasion. In the summer season, ice cream and kulfi are among the most loved. Kulfi is a classic dessert served on everything from regular days to weddings and parties. A creamy kulfi with dry fruit flavour is always a hit. Traditionally, kulfi is made from a mixture of milk, cream, khoya, and sugar. But thanks to its popularity, many varieties are now available. Matka kulfi, rabri kulfi, and badam kulfi are quite famous. This time, we bring you a special recipe for Gulab Kulfi to try this summer. Its lovely pink colour will catch your eye, and the delightful rose flavour is sure to win your heart.

What is Gulab Kulfi made of?

To make Gulab Kulfi, full-fat milk is cooked thoroughly. Cashew or almond paste is added to it. Once a thick mixture forms, sugar and chopped dry fruits are mixed in and the mixture is allowed to cool. Then, rose petals, rose syrup, and rose water are added. The mix is poured into moulds and frozen until set.

Gulab Kulfi: Step-by-Step Recipe

Cook the Milk First

Boil 1 litre of full-cream milk in a pan. Meanwhile, prepare a paste of soaked cashew nuts.





Use Cashews for a Creamy Texture





Once the milk boils, reduce the heat and stir in the cashew paste. Keep stirring to prevent sticking.





Add Dry Fruits for Extra Crunch





Cook the mixture for 10 minutes, then add finely chopped almonds and pistachios. Cook for a few more seconds. Add sugar to taste.





Stir Continuously





Continue stirring to ensure the sugar dissolves. The mixture will start thickening. Once reduced to half, turn off the heat and let it cool completely.





Time to Add Rose Syrup





When cooled, add 2 tablespoons of rose syrup, 1 teaspoon of rose water, and a few rose petals. Mix well. You can also add a drop of pink food colouring at this stage if desired.





Freeze It Perfectly





Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds, seal them well, and freeze for 7 to 8 hours. Once frozen, enjoy this delicious summer treat!





Click here for the complete recipe for gulab kulfi.





Isn't this such an easy and tempting recipe? So this summer, give this rose-flavoured kulfi a try at home!