Hair Growth Drink: Drink Almond Banana Smoothie For Longer And Stronger Hair (Recipe Inside)

Who doesn't want to have gorgeous, healthy hair to flaunt? They say good hair instantly makes you look good. Unless, you are blessed with good genes and have naturally long, healthy mane, you have to work hard to attain those beautiful locks you see your favourite celebrities with. A healthy diet with hair-friendly foods is a sure-shot way of getting the hair you always dreamt of. This almond banana smoothie is one drink that will surely help you reach your goal.





Biotin compound plays a significant role in keeping hair healthy. Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin of B complex that helps promote hair growth and prevents hair loss too. Both almonds and bananas are rich in biotin, making them ideal for this hair potion in the form a smoothie that is delicious and wholesome for breakfast.





Start your day with a handful of soaked almonds



Almonds are also full of nutrients like protein, vitamin A, vitamin E and zinc mineral - all of which are known as great supplements for hair growth. Vitamin E works amazingly to repair and nourish damaged hair. The nutrient may also stimulate the production of keratin that is known to prevent hair turning brittle and breaking. All of this apart, what makes almond the best food for hair health is the presence of omega fatty acids in it. The essential fatty acids are known to prevent hair thinning.





Bananas are no less when it comes to improving hair texture. They are rich in calcium, folic acids and many other nutrients that boost tensile strength of hair and delay premature greying.





Bananas are a nutrient-rich fruit.







How To Make Almond And Banana Smoothie -

Ingredients





1 banana





2 tbsp peeled, soaked and chopped almonds





1 tbsp honey





1 tbsp mixed seeds





2 cups milk





A pinch of cinnamon powder





1-2 drops of vanilla essence





Method -





Step 1 - Soak the almonds a night before. Peel and chop them in the next morning.





Step 2 - Put all the ingredients together in a blender and blitz thoroughly. Add more milk or water if the smoothie is too dense. You can skip adding sugar if you want to. But, remember, honey is a great food for hair health too.





Step 3 - Pour in a glass and add ice cubes or chill for some time in refrigerator before serving it.





You can make the process of making this smoothie easier by replacing almonds and milk with just almond milk. You can also make almonds milk at home and store it for other uses.





Drink this almond banana smoothie regularly and let it work from within to bring out healthy, heavy and lustrous hair.









