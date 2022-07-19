Monsoon is here and so is the time to enjoy the pitter-patter on the windowpanes, lush green nature and soothing weather. It is also that time of the year when our craving for fried, decadent food is on an all-time high. But what we often ignore are the health problems the weather bring along. Monsoon comes with several seasonal diseases including cold, flu, fever and gut-problems. While the change of season affects our immunity, leading to flu and fever, the excess pakora and bhajiya bingeing leads to indigestion. This is why health experts stress on tweaking our diet as per season to keep us immuned and nourished from within. This brings the question - what all to include in our monsoon diet.





You will find various recommendations on the internet - the easiest and most convenient ones being inclusion of seasonal produce and healthy herbs and spices. Let's take turmeric (or haldi) for instance. One of the most common ingredient in our kitchens, haldi is being used in traditional medical practice since eons. It is loaded with antioxidants, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties that help us detox and fight free radical damages.





5 Health Benefits Of Haldi (Turmeric) During Monsoon Season:

1.Boost Immunity:

Turmeric is promoted globally as an ancient Indian spice with healing properties. It includes a compound named curcumin that helps boost immunity and prevent free radical damages.

2.Fights Cold And Flu:

Besides boosting immunity, curcumin also helps us detox. This helps prevent cold and flu during the season. Besides, it also has a substance named - lipopolysaccharide - renowned for its anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties.

3.Prevents Indigestion:

Antioxidants in turmeric helps detox that further promote metabolism. This helps prevent indigestion. Besides curcumin is known to prevent esophageal inflammation, preventing acidity, indigestion and heartburns.

4.Improve Gut Health:

As mentioned earlier, turmeric helps promote metabolism. This further helps improve gut health and boost regular bowel movement. Besides, the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties work as digestive health agents, contributing to healthy gut.

5.Boost Liver Health:

Turmeric is also known to do wonders for the liver health. It helps increase the production of vital enzymes that are responsible for detoxifying our blood. It then goes to the liver by breaking down toxins.





Now that you know the benefits of turmeric during the monsoon season, let's take you through a super easy and extremely healthy recipe that you can include in your diet. It's a soothing cup of haldi chai (or turmeric tea).

How To Make Turmeric Tea (Haldi Chai) For Monsoon:

To make this drink, you need turmeric, ginger, black pepper, honey and of course, water. Take water in a saucepan and boil. Add all the ingredients, except honey, in the water. Boil and until the water reduces to half. Serve hot with some honey. Click here for the detailed recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-detox-haldi-tea-136





What are you waiting for? Prepare this drink and make monsoon healthy and happy for yourself. But remember, moderation is the key. In fact, do not overdo with turmeric. Here we bring you some expert tips on how much turmeric is too much turmeric. Click here to know more. https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/5-side-effects-of-turmeric-haldi-how-much-is-too-much-1746375