Paratha is possibly one of the most common foods in India. It is widely consumed across the country and finds various unique variation. In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and adjacent areas, you get plain paratha, lachcha paratha, stuffed paratha et al. Whereas Malabar parotta is popular in the Southern region. That's not all. We also do variation experimentations with paratha recipe to add some uniqueness on the plate. There is rice paratha (made with leftover rice), sambar dal paratha (made with sambar dal) and the list go on. Another such creative recipe we recently came across is besan-sooji paratha.





As the name goes, the dish includes besan and sooji, along with atta and some spices. The paratha is then kneaded into soft dough and toasted until it turns crispy. And, of course, add ghee to make the paratha soft from within. It is so delicious that you don't need any sabzi by the side. Just pair it with aachar or dahi and indulge. It also makes for a perfect and super quick meal anytime of the day. So, what are you waiting for? Try the dish today and make your weekday cooking a super easy affair.





The besan-sooji paratha recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Take a look.

Quick And Easy Recipe: How To Make Besan-Sooji Paratha:

Take atta, besan and sooji in a bowl.

Add salt, ajwain, kalonji, chilli flakes, kasuri methi, khas khas (poppy seeds).

Add ghee, milk and mix everything well.

Add water gradually and knead a soft dough. Sprinkle some water and rest it for some time.

Cut small doughs and roll it flat.

Spread some oil or ghee on the rolled dough. Fold into square shape and roll it flat again.

Toast it on tawa and you will get crispy paratha ready.

Serve hot with raita, dahi or achar and relish.

Watch the complete recipe video of besan-sooji paratha below:

Such an easy recipe; right? Make it today and enjoy with your family. For more such paratha recipes, click here.