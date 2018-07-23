Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: A Quick Peek Into His Fitness And Foodie Side

Musician, singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya is ringing in his 45th birthday today. Himesh, who is one of the most sought-after music directors of the current generation, started his journey in Bollywood with 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' in the year 2000, which was his first movie as a solo music composer. He has been associated with blockbuster songs like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Tere Naam, Tera Suroor and Hookah Bar. Hailing from a family with music background (he was born to Vipin Reshammiya, a Gujarati music composer), Reshammiya was inducted to the world of music at a very young age. After having established himself as a music composer, he also forayed into acting and featured in films like Aap Ka Suroor, Karzzzz and Khiladi 786. Apart from music direction and acting, Himesh is a popular TV personality too and has been a part of multiple reality shows. His social media following is also a testimony of his great fan following. He often takes to Instagram to give his followers a glimpse of his life. Himesh, who is on a strict diet for his upcoming projects, keeps his fans posted with his fitness and diet secrets too. Have a look:



That's him enjoying a romantic evening with his wife and actor Sonia Kapur in Dubai. Even in a setting as romantic, Himesh chooses not to ditch his diet and is seen enjoying his plateful of healthy greens.





A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on May 17, 2018 at 11:36am PDT







There seems to be no off day for Mr. Reshammiya; that's him working out even on a holiday. If only we were half as inspired! *sigh*





A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on May 15, 2018 at 5:25am PDT





And that's him professing his love for eggs in the cutest way.





A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:49am PDT









"From today serious work out mode, there is a target that I'm following for my new look, thanks for all your love and support cheers", he captioned the image where one can see him working out on those biceps.





A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on Jan 12, 2018 at 2:27am PST







TV show commitments, music, acting and so much more; wondering where he gets his fuel from? A nice hot cup of coffee, seems to be the secret of his energy.





A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:27am PDT







"Ever since I have cut down on my black coffees from 5 cups to only 2 cups a day, this first shot of black coffee is divine", he captions the image. We feel you Himesh!





A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT







The caffeine lover is at it again! Just look at that adorable cup of coffee with his initials.





A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on May 6, 2017 at 12:37am PDT





That's him trying to negotiate his love for motichur laddoo and diet. The picture is from the set of the TV reality show he judged last year.

"Dhroon Tickoo's Dadi forced me to have motichur ladoo which I love but my diet went for a toss, having super fun with the super talented kids and their parents," he captioned the image.

Isn't that awwdorable!





A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT









Here's wishing Himesh Reshammiya a very Happy Birthday. May you get to indulge in all your favourite treats for the day!







