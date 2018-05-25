Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: 7 Times He Proved His Love For Food

Actor Kunal Kemmu is ringing in his 35th birthday today. The actor who was last seen in the mega blockbuster Golmaal Again last year, is rumoured to be joining the cast of Kalank soon. The ensemble cast, also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha, is expected to welcome the new joinee in Kemmu for a pivotal role in the multi-starrer drama. Kunal, who started out in Bollywood as a child actor and starred in many blockbusters like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke and Raja Hindustani, as an adult he charmed us with his endearing performances in Traffic Signal, Go Goa Gone and Golmaal series. Besides work, Kunal's adorable social media posts with Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya always manage to grab national headlines. And, that's not all, Kunal's Instagram handle is quite a ride for foodies too. We did some stalking and here are some of the most fun foodie moments we grabbed our hands on. See for yourself.
That's a custom made Golmaal Again pizza, which was made for the entire cast during the movie promotion. There, there we saw you drooling.
The time when Kemmu gave a shootout to this Mumbai restaurant, "Thank you @suved for a super afternoon. Lovely place with great food. You know I'm going to be a regular now ;) @mirabellamumbai," he captioned the image.