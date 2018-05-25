SEARCH
Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: 7 Times He Proved His Love For Food

   May 25, 2018

Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: 7 Times He Proved His Love For Food
Actor Kunal Kemmu is ringing in his 35th birthday today. The actor who was last seen in the mega blockbuster Golmaal Again last year, is rumoured to be joining the cast of Kalank soon. The ensemble cast, also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha, is expected to welcome the new joinee in Kemmu for a pivotal role in the multi-starrer drama. Kunal, who started out in Bollywood as a child actor and starred in many blockbusters like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke and Raja Hindustani, as an adult he charmed us with his endearing performances in Traffic Signal, Go Goa Gone and Golmaal series. Besides work, Kunal's adorable social media posts with Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya always manage to grab national headlines.
And, that's not all, Kunal's Instagram handle is quite a ride for foodies too. We did some stalking and here are some of the most fun foodie moments we grabbed our hands on. See for yourself. 

That's a custom made Golmaal Again pizza, which was made for the entire cast during the movie promotion. There, there we saw you drooling. 

(Also Read: The Dynamic Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala: Here's What's On Her Plate!​)
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on


No, we cannot take our eyes off that cake too! The promotions of Golmaal Again were no less fun that the film it seems. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Giving Us Serious Fitness Goals Even at 31​)
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on


The time when Kemmu gave a shootout to this Mumbai restaurant,  
"Thank you @suved for a super afternoon. Lovely place with great food. You know I'm going to be a regular now ;) @mirabellamumbai," he captioned the image. 

(Also Read: Does Ketogenic Diet Work? These 5 Celebrities Sure Think So!​)
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 
Hot days and cold coffees are indeed a match made in heaven, Kemmu sure agrees. 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 
That's him having a fun meal with friends in Croatia! 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 
Or this time when he captured his wife Soha putting chopsticks to a rather...interesting use. 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 
"Kitchen confidential #cooking#tryingtocook #greatcompany #londondiaries", he captioned the image as he caught his wife trying to cook up a storm in London.
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 
Slurp alert! That's him dishing into some indulgent and creamy ras malai and rabdi. 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 

CommentsHere's wishing Kunal Kemmu a very Happy Birthday may you get to indulge in all your favourite treats for the day! 
 

