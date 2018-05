Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: 7 Times He Proved His Love For Food

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:37am PST

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 28, 2016 at 10:57pm PDT

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jul 17, 2016 at 1:16am PDT

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jul 8, 2016 at 12:25am PDT

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jul 16, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Sep 1, 2015 at 9:44am PDT

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jul 4, 2015 at 12:27am PDT

Actor Kunal Kemmu is ringing in his 35th birthday today. The actor who was last seen in the mega blockbuster Golmaal Again last year, is rumoured to be joining the cast of Kalank soon. The ensemble cast, also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha, is expected to welcome the new joinee in Kemmu for a pivotal role in the multi-starrer drama. Kunal, who started out in Bollywood as a child actor and starred in many blockbusters like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke and Raja Hindustani, as an adult he charmed us with his endearing performances in Traffic Signal, Go Goa Gone and Golmaal series. Besides work, Kunal's adorable social media posts with Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya always manage to grab national headlines.And, that's not all, Kunal's Instagram handle is quite a ride for foodies too. We did some stalking and here are some of the most fun foodie moments we grabbed our hands on. See for yourself.That's a custom made Golmaal Again pizza, which was made for the entire cast during the movie promotion. There, there we saw you drooling.(Also Read: The Dynamic Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala: Here's What's On Her Plate!​) No, we cannot take our eyes off that cake too! The promotions of Golmaal Again were no less fun that the film it seems.The time when Kemmu gave a shootout to this Mumbai restaurant,"Thank you @suved for a super afternoon. Lovely place with great food. You know I'm going to be a regular now ;) @mirabellamumbai," he captioned the image.(Also Read: Does Ketogenic Diet Work? These 5 Celebrities Sure Think So!​ Hot days and cold coffees are indeed a match made in heaven, Kemmu sure agrees.That's him having a fun meal with friends in Croatia!Or this time when he captured his wife Soha putting chopsticks to a rather...interesting use."Kitchen confidential #cooking#tryingtocook #greatcompany #londondiaries", he captioned the image as he caught his wife trying to cook up a storm in London.Slurp alert! That's him dishing into some indulgent and creamy ras malai and rabdi. Here's wishing Kunal Kemmu a very Happy Birthday may you get to indulge in all your favourite treats for the day!