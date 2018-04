Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 5 Times The 'Master Blaster' Showed His Love For Food!

Highlights Sachin is lovingly known as 'Master Blaster' and the 'God of Cricket'

You may not have known that Sachin's a true foodie at heart

Sachin is known to be quite a seafood lover

Here's wishing Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday!

Moreover, he loves cooking too and prepares delicious delicacies for his friends and family. Sachin is known to be quite a seafood lover and frequently cooks fish curry or prawn masala that he learned from his mother. Other than that, Japanese cuisine is also quite the favourite along with steaks, Bengali food and Thai preparations. Here's a video of Sachin barbequing for his friends on New Year's Eve.The Master Blaster celebrates each festival with much grandeur and, of course, no celebration is complete without delicious feasts. Be it Onam or Ganesh Chaturthi, Sachin ensures there is no dearth of food. Here's proof.What's better than being treated by breakfast in bed, especially if it's prepared by your loved one? This is Sachin's 'best breakfast ever,' prepared by his son Arjun Tendulkar.Who would want to say no to a plateful of fish and chips? Sachin is basically all of us who likes a big portion of food. Don't believe us? Check this post out.Despite being a foodie that Sachin is, he leads a disciplined lifestyle. His retirement hasn't stopped him from visiting the cricket field. He ensures practising breathing exercising and meditation along with following fitness regimes that keep him fit. More than 25 years of shear hard work, perseverance and discipline, the Master Blaster will always be missed on the fields.