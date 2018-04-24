Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 5 Times The 'Master Blaster' Showed His Love For Food!

Sachin is lovingly known as 'Master Blaster' and the 'God of Cricket'
You may not have known that Sachin's a true foodie at heart
Sachin is known to be quite a seafood lover
Lovingly known as the 'Master Blaster' and the 'God of Cricket' for reasons aplenty, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is ringing in his 45th birthday today. The former Indian international cricketer and a former captain of the Indian Cricket team may have been off the field but hasn't made his absence felt for his fans. You may have been well-versed with the Master Blaster's shots and unmatchable records, but you may not have known that Sachin's a true foodie at heart and his Instagram is a proof.
Moreover, he loves cooking too and prepares delicious delicacies for his friends and family. Sachin is known to be quite a seafood lover and frequently cooks fish curry or prawn masala that he learned from his mother. Other than that, Japanese cuisine is also quite the favourite along with steaks, Bengali food and Thai preparations. Here's a video of Sachin barbequing for his friends on New Year's Eve.
Coming from a Maharashtrian family, Sachin loved the traditional Maharashtrian food till he was 13 years old, and it was only when he started travelling across the world that helped him acquire different tastes.
The Master Blaster celebrates each festival with much grandeur and, of course, no celebration is complete without delicious feasts. Be it Onam or Ganesh Chaturthi, Sachin ensures there is no dearth of food. Here's proof.
Despite being a foodie that Sachin is, he leads a disciplined lifestyle. His retirement hasn't stopped him from visiting the cricket field. He ensures practising breathing exercising and meditation along with following fitness regimes that keep him fit.
More than 25 years of shear hard work, perseverance and discipline, the Master Blaster will always be missed on the fields.
Here's wishing Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday!