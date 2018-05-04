Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: 5 Times The ‘Mohini’ Actress Showed Her Love For Food!

NDTV Food | Updated: May 04, 2018 12:51 IST
On her birthday, let's look at how Trisha Krishnan managed to show some love for food on Instagram and we promise it is nothing short of awesomeness.
A beautiful quote totally describes her love for food, "Part of the secret of success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside." We cannot agree more! Check out her Instagram post.
Trisha sure knows how to enjoy her work; a perfect breakfast with a view. What's not to love here?
We cannot get over the amount of cheese here. After all, this is what happens 'when a foodie meets a foodie.'
What's better than home-cooked food? We all know what her 'comfort food' is, don't we? And of course, a coffee never hurts.
We surely love how Trisha Krishnan is just like most of us, a food lover; however, amidst all the eating, she knows how to keep herself fit and healthy. Wishing her a very happy birthday!