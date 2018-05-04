SEARCH
Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: 5 Times The ‘Mohini’ Actress Showed Her Love For Food!

   |  Updated: May 04, 2018 12:51 IST

Model turned Indian film actress Trisha Krishnan is ringing in her 35th birthday today. Last seen in Bollywood movie Khatta Meetha, Trisha has been ruling the south Indian film industry, especially Tamil cinema since more than a decade. Her upcoming stints this year are Sathuranga Vettai 2, Mohini, Bhogi and Kuttrappayirchi among others. Not just this, she is a UNICEF celebrity advocate, globetrotter and a self-confessed foodie. She may love food, but she ensures keeping herself fit and healthy; thanks to her strict fitness regimen. Despite her hectic schedule, she manages to take out time for working out and yoga.

On her birthday, let's look at how Trisha Krishnan managed to show some love for food on Instagram and we promise it is nothing short of awesomeness.



A beautiful quote totally describes her love for food, "Part of the secret of success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside." We cannot agree more! Check out her Instagram post.

 

Trisha sure knows how to enjoy her work; a perfect breakfast with a view. What's not to love here?

 

We cannot get over the amount of cheese here. After all, this is what happens 'when a foodie meets a foodie.'

 

What's better than home-cooked food? We all know what her 'comfort food' is, don't we? And of course, a coffee never hurts.
 

 

Who can drink chai at a better place than Trisha? Tea breaks happen in shacks by the sea; a love affair the Khatta Meetha actress is pronouncing out loud.
 

We surely love how Trisha Krishnan is just like most of us, a food lover; however, amidst all the eating, she knows how to keep herself fit and healthy. Wishing her a very happy birthday!


 
