Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Diet And Fitness Routine Of The 37-Year-Old 'Fighter'

Highlights Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today

Singh is known for his recovery from lung cancer in 2012

Singh makes sure his diet has a lot of good carbs and proteins

Indian international cricketer Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today and wishes for the sportsman have been flooding the internet. Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, VVS Laxman and others have tweeted their wishes to Yuvraj Singh, the real 'fighter' of the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, Singh kick-started his birthday celebrations by cutting a midnight cake with his wife Hazel Keech and his friends, which included his colleague Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge. Ghatge posted a number of pictures of the birthday celebrations on her Instagram page. Ghatge captioned the post as, "Happy birthday, Yuvraj. Wishing you the best of the best always. Love". The pictures show the cricketer cutting a beautifully decorated birthday cake, while his wife Keech showers love on him. Yuvraj Singh had married Hazel Keech in 2016, in a Sikh ceremony that took place in Chandigarh, followed by a Hindu ceremony in Goa. The couple also celebrated their second wedding anniversary recently.





In addition to his prolific cricketing career, Yuvraj Singh is known for his bounce-back from a debilitating diagnosis of lung cancer in 2011. Singh fought the battle and, much to the relief of his fans and colleagues, returned to the pitch in 2012. He continues to be dedicated to the cause of helping cancer patients even today. The 37-year-old today posted a video on Twitter with the caption, "Today, on my birthday, I pledge to support the treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer, through my foundation YouWeCan." Yuvraj Singh's chemotherapy treatment for cancer had resulted in weight gain, but he didn't lose any time post-recovery in hitting the gym and getting back in shape. On his birthday, let us take a look at his diet and fitness routine that help him stay in top form.

Yuvraj Singh Diet

Like a true-blue Punjabi, Yuvraj Singh loves food. In an interview with Firstpost, he had revealed that post his treatment he went to France, where he said he learned a lot of diets and how to cut down body weight through a healthy diet. He said he swapped white rice for brown rice and wheat roti for roti made from gluten-free flours, and also started concentrating on consuming good carbohydrates and proteins. However, he confessed that he still likes to binge-eat every now and then, but mostly he is on a 'good diet'. Proteins are important for building muscle and promoting satiety, whereas good carbs are important for energizing the body and maintaining a healthy digestion. By the looks of it, Yuvraj and his wife Hazel Keech both have certain affection for food, as is evident from their Instagram timelines.





Here's a look at the two of them enjoying breakfast together in London:





Here's a look at Yuvraj Singh's birthday brunch from last year:





Yuvraj Singh Fitness Routine

Yuvraj Singh had to start from scratch after his recovery from cancer, in terms of becoming fit. Running is a major part of his workout regime, as it helped him regain his agility, which is important for any cricketer. In the Firstpost interview, Singh had revealed that he felt that when it comes to training, running is one of the best forms, as it is convenient for keeping in shape and can be done anywhere. Yuvraj Singh is a fitness icon now, and he often posts a number of workout videos on his Instagram page, inspiring his fans and followers to stay fit.





Here are a number of videos of Yuvraj Singh engaging in boot camp training and battle rope workout:





We wish Yuvraj Singh a very happy 37th birthday and wish he continues to inspire us with his winning attitude and indomitable spirit!







