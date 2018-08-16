Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Are Having Lots Of Foodie Fun In Sri Lanka! (See Pics)

Highlights Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are holidaying in Sri Lanka

Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge and her cricketer husband Zaheer Khan are currently holidaying in Sri Lanka. Ghatge, who is pretty active on social media, has been posting breezy, sunny pictures from the beach. Sagarika and Zaheer, who got married in November last year, make headlines every time they step out together. The good-looking couple has also appeared in many advertisements together and their romantic chemistry is just too hard to miss. The couple was engaged in April 2017 and got married in November 2017 in a starry affair. Sagarika appears to be quite a foodie and she keeps posting yummy food pictures on her Instagram page. The latest example is that of the delicious seafood that the couple is enjoying in Sri Lanka.





Sagarika Ghatge posted a number of snapshots from her foodie outing with her husband Zaheer Khan and brother Shivjeet Ghatge, who seems to have accompanied the couple for the trip. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are eating crabs at the famous seafood haven, Ministry Of Crab in Colombo. The restaurant is a hot favourite with seafood lovers vacationing in the country. "Yum in my tum", wrote Sagarika in one of her snapshots on Instagram stories, while another one showed her and Zaheer wearing identical bibs and looking absolutely adorable together. Have a look:





Sagarika Ghatge posted a number of snapshots from her foodie outing





Don't they look absolutely cute together? It's like they say, a couple that eats together, stays together! The spread looks really sumptuous as well. It's not for nothing that Ministry for Crab is known as one of the best seafood restaurants in Asia! So, the next time you visit Sri Lanka, you know that this is the one place you can't afford to miss. This is not the first time that the couple has spent some quality time together over food. A few weeks ago, Sagarika Ghatge had posted a picture of two pizzas, with the short caption "Lazy Sunday binge". Have a look:





Well, we wish Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan enjoy their vacation to the fullest and we hope we get to see more deliciousness on their Instagram pages!







