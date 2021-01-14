Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: How To Make Khichdo - Traditional Gujarati Sweet Khichdi (Recipe Inside)

Makar Sankranti 2021: Gujarati khichdo also sees salty variation at some places

India celebrates Makar Sankranti today (January 14, 2021). One of the first festivals of the year, Makar Sankranti marks the advent of warmer days and end of long winter nights. It is believed to be first day of Sun's journey towards the North. It is the day when people celebrate the beginning of the harvest season in the country. Makar Sankranti coincides with the festivals of Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab and Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu. It won't be an exaggeration to say that Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated occasions in the country. And if you look around, you will find every region having their unique tradition to observe the day.





In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is referred to as Uttarayan. A major festival for the Gujaratis, the celebration lasts for two days. People fly colourful kites to observe the day. In fact, Uttarayan is often referred to as the kite festival in the state. And what adds on to the celebration is a spread of scrumptious traditional foods made with freshly harvested grains. One such must-have dish during Uttarayan is khichdo. It is basically a sweet khichdi made with thuli (cracker wheat or wheat bran). However, this recipe sees different variations in different Gujarati household. While some use dalia instead of thuli, others make a salty version of it using different seasonal vegetables. Some people also use dal in this sweet khichdi recipe.

Makar Sankranti 2021: Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayan in Gujarat





Makar Sankranti 2021: Significance Of Khichdo (Sweet Khichdi) On Uttarayan:

Khichdo holds a great significance on the occasion of Makar Sankranti (or Uttarayan). People use newly-harvested grains to prepare this dish. It is healthy, comforting and signifies the transition of season that calls for foods that are light on stomach. For the uninitiated, khichdi plays an equally important role in the Makar Sankranti celebrations in Uttar Pradesh and parts of Bihar.





Makar Sankranti 2021 Special Recipe: How To Make Gujarati Khichdo:

We bring a simple khichdo recipe that will add on the celebrations of Uttarayan. It is quick, easy and can be prepared in just half-an-hour. The preparation of khichdo is quite similar to kheer. Here, we use thuli instead of rice, which is cooked in milk and sugar. The dish is topped with dry fruits of your choice that makes the dish tastier.





All you need to do is roast thuli in ghee and cook in milk till the dish gets a thick consistency. Add sugar and mix. Serve khichdo hot with a handful of almonds, raisins, cashew nuts and walnuts.





We also have the step-by-step recipe for you. Click here.





Try this quick and easy khicdho recipe and add some flavour to your festive vibe.





