Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: How To Make Masala Dal Khichdi (Watch Recipe Video)

India is all set to celebrate the joyous festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2021. Also called Maghi, Poush Sankranti or simply Sankranthi, it is celebrated to mark the end of winter solstice and beginning of the season of harvest in the country. Makar Sankranti coincides with Lohri, Pongal and Bihu - the harvest festivals observed in Punjab, Southern part of India and Assam respectively. Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country. And if you explore, you will find different regions having their unique tradition to mark the occasion. While Bengalis prepare pithe (traditional sweetmeat) and payesh (Bengali kheer) with fresh jaggery and newly harvested rice, Gujaratis celebrate the day by flying colourful kites. People in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and some parts of Bihar prepare khichdi with dal and rice on this auspicious day.
Do you know that Makar Sankranti is often referred to as 'Khichdi Sankranti' in Uttar Pradesh?! This one-pot desi comfort food holds a great significance during the harvest festival. People use freshly harvested rice and dal to prepare khichdi and later offer it to god. Preparing khichdi on this day also signifies the transition of the season (to the warmer days) which calls for eating light and nutritious food for healthy living.
Hence, to observe Makar Sankranti this year, we found a masala dal khichdi recipe that can be a perfect add on the festive vibe. It is simple, fuss-free and spicy to the core. All you need to prepare masala dal khichdi are moong dal, rice, vegetables of your choice, ghee, and some basic spices. Fry the dal, rice and vegetables in ghee and pressure cook it with salt and turmeric. Then prepare a delicious tadka with the spices and add to the boiled dal-chawal. Preparing masala khichdi is as simple as it sounds.
This delicious recipe has been shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her Youtube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's find it out!
Although this recipe includes onion and garlic, you may avoid using them if you plan to prepare the khichdi for bhog. The recipe without onion and garlic will taste equally delicious.
Follow these quick tips and whip up a yummy bowl of khichdi for the festive fare.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021, everyone!
