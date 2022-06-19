If you follow Suresh Raina on Instagram, you would know that he is an ardent foodie. Well, his food tales aren't just restricted to trying different cuisines. Then? The former cricketer loves to cook. From time to time, he is seen engaging in fun cooking sessions. One such great example could be his latest video where he was again found showcasing his culinary skills. Raina reshared a video, which was originally posted by his wife Priyanka Chaudhary. In the clip, he could be seen flipping the chunks of a food item (which looks like chicken) in order to grill them from all sides. It looked like an open garden barbecue set up. Priyanka tagged Suresh in the post and wrote, “My man.” for the caption.





Take a look:

Suresh Raina is a big-time foodie and there's enough proof on his social media account. He once spent a great time in Delhi and shared glimpses of his foodie indulgence on Instagram Stories. In the first one, we could see some delicious sushi on different platters. Whereas, the next picture featured his wife Priyanka and a couple of other friends enjoying what appeared to be a Mughlai meal. The giant naan kept right in the centre of the table had all our attention. It was accompanied by some curries and salad, of course. Read all about it here.

Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka keep sharing snippets from their personal lives. Most of the pictures and videos also showcase their kids. Once, Priyanka shared Reels where the cricketer could be seen cooking food in a handi, and their daughter Gracia was preparing a scrumptious pizza. The caption read, “Family that cooks together, stays together. Hubby's obsession with handi cooking and Gracia's obsession with pizza. Rio is doing what he does the best... being the cutest.”

Suresh Raina's love for cooking has no boundaries. Once, he rustled up a lip-smacking chicken curry. Raina could be seen stirring it happily. Next to the earthen pot, we could spot a utensil filled with rice and water indicating that he planned on using the steamed rice while cooking.

We like seeing Suresh Raina exploring his foodie side and cooking various mouth-watering dishes from time to time.