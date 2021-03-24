Indian cricketer Suresh Raina had reason to celebrate as his son Rio turned a year old on 23rd March 2021. Suresh and his wife Priyanca threw a big birthday bash to mark the momentous occasion. Apart from family and friends, celebrities like Punjabi singer Milind Gaba and Guru Randhawa were also present at the baby's birthday party. The stunning venue of the party was decorated with lots of balloons, flower arrangements, strings of lights. We also couldn't get our eyes off baby Rio's delicious birthday cake. Take a look:

The images were shared on Instagram by multiple accounts and then reshared by Suresh and Priyanca Raina on their handles. The delicious 3-tier birthday cake for baby Rio had a chocolate truffle base with lots of golden-coloured sprinkles on top. The cake was an absolute vision and was perfectly coordinated with the birthday party decor. The baby's name 'Rio' featured prominently on top of the yummy cake, which was cut by Suresh Raina's 4-year-old daughter Gracia.

Explaining the reason behind naming his son Rio, Suresh Raina wrote in a post, "We named you "Rio" which means River, symbolising the power of nature and the source of human life. May you flow boundlessly just like a river, spreading enchantment, excitement, and adventure."

On the work front, Suresh Raina will be joining the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings training camp slated to begin soon. He has also been trying his hands at cooking at home, as can be seen in a video he shared recently on Instagram. Take a look: