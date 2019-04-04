Having This Two-Minute Breakfast Smoothie Is A Healthy Way To Start Your Day

Breakfast stands out to be the most important meal of the day. Not only does it help in boosting the body's metabolism, but also has the ability to determine how your digestive system would function in the entire day. What you eat in the breakfast can impact your digestion to a great extent. It is important to make right dietary choices. A breakfast full of essential fibres, proteins and other essential nutrients is bound to keep the gut health strong and running. A morning smoothie meal comprising apricot, papaya and orange juice along with flaxseeds and oat crackers is sure to keep your digestive system smooth. The meal is immensely light on the stomach yet full of nutritional value.



This smoothie is brimming with the goodness of fresh fruits and is quite nourishing. Devoid of any additives and artificial sweeteners, this smoothie has ingredients that are loaded with antioxidants and enzymes that assist the digestive system.



Talking about antioxidants, apricots and orange juice take the major share. Apricots are also a good source of iron and fibre. Consumption of this healthy fruit in the morning would add bulk to your stool, further facilitating smooth digestion. Just like apricots, flaxseeds are excellent source of fibre too. Apart from being loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds' high fibre content helps prevent constipation. So, if you are someone who is constantly bothered by the problem of constipation, then you know what to add to your breakfast meal!



You can pair this smoothie with oat crackers, which are again known to be easily digested - thanks to the presence of oats that are replete with soluble and insoluble fibres. Oat crackers are also a good source of slow-release carbohydrates that help in balancing blood sugar levels. You may also pair this meal with boiled egg whites to tuck in some essential proteins.



Since digestion and weight loss are closely linked to each other, consumption of this morning meal twice or thrice every week may also help you meet your weight loss goals. So, if your weight loss meal plan is going mundane and you are in search of new meal options, bring this smoothie to your rescue.



You may even customise this recipe a bit by adding in your choice of fruits and seeds; however, make sure that they are all dense in fibre content.



