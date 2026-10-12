What happens when a young entrepreneur from Kota turns his failed business idea into a brand earning around Rs 1 crore every month? Yash Kalra, the founder of Goat Life, knows the answer. At 21, he began working on a solution to make healthy breakfasts easier for Indians.





After moving to Mumbai, he noticed that healthy food was expensive, boring or difficult to prepare during busy mornings. His first business idea failed, but he refused to give up.





He then chose oats and turned them into a quick, high protein meal with flavours suited to Indian tastes. This led to the launch of Goat Life, which offers oatmeal without refined sugar and can be prepared in just 30 seconds.

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The road to success was not easy, as he initially sold just 50 packs a day. He also tested over 50 recipes and ate over 2000 bowls of oatmeal while improving the product. After applying on Shark Tank India for four years, he finally secured a deal in season 5.

Yash Kalra went on Shark Tank India asking for an investment of Rs 36 lakh in exchange for 1% ownership of Goat Life. His pitch caught the attention of several sharks, including Ritesh Agarwal, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal.





As the discussion continued, two teams came forward with offers. Ritesh Agarwal and Amit Jain offered Rs 2 crore for an 8% stake in the company. Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal made the same offer.





After thinking about the options, Kalra accepted the deal from Aman and Anupam. Both investors agreed to put Rs 1 crore each into Goat Life.





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As per an Indian Express report, Shark Tank India has helped Yash Kalra take his business to more people.





Yash also received more than 5000 messages on social media. He feels happy to see so many people showing interest in his business. However, he does not want to focus only on the attention the show has brought. His main aim is to turn this interest into actual sales and help Goat Life grow further.