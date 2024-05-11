The month of May has started with the sun shining brightly upon us. During these hot summer months, all we crave are cooling foods and beverages, don't we? They help provide relief from the scorching heat, and we are always on the lookout for summer-special foods and drinks to try. The good news is that your favourite restaurants have heard your wish and introduced new menus that will make your summer even better. From refreshing cocktails, appetisers, main course dishes, and desserts, there's something for everyone. Without further ado, let's dive straight into the list to find out which restaurants in Delhi-NCR are offering these menus. Read on!

Here Are 7 New Menus In Delhi-NCR Restaurants To Try In May-June 2024:

1.Adrift Kaya

Adrift Kaya, the modern Japanese Izakaya nestled within the luxurious JW Marriott New Delhi, commemorated its second anniversary this month. This two-year-old culinary gem is the brainchild of Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Executive chairman, of Aria Hotels and Consultancy Pvt. Ltd helmed by Michelin-starred Chef David Myers. Since its debut in 2022, the restaurant has captivated the hearts and palates of discerning diners with its innovative take on Japanese cuisine, blending the rich traditions of Japan with the vibrant spirit of California. The Japanese flagship of Michelin-starred celebrity chef and restaurateur David Myers marked the occasion by adding innovative dishes to the menu. The elevated menu features traditional Japanese dishes such as Okonomiyaki, Otoro tartare crispy rice caviar, Kyoto vegetarian miso ramen, Kyoto tonkatsu ramen and more. These new dishes along with their classics go perfectly with their signature cocktails. We love Akuna - a tequila-based cocktail brimming with the flavours of passionfruit and ginger ale. Another must-try cocktail is Bob San - a Japanese whisky mixed with egg white, yuzu and lime juice. Other than its lip-smacking taste, Bob San impresses with its spectacular presentation - covered in a cloche and whirls of smoke coming out as the cloche is lifted.

Where: Adrift Kaya, JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 4000 (approx)

2. MKT

MKT, located in The Chanakya, renowned for its global culinary exploration, recently marked its 6th anniversary by introducing a brand-new menu. This menu showcases a symphony of fresh, seasonal ingredients alongside beloved classics, inviting diners on a journey through the world's finest cuisines. Situated in the heart of the capital, MKT is celebrated for its diverse range of international cuisines, encompassing Japanese, Thai, Chinese, European, Mexican, and Indian coastal specialties. This meticulously curated selection aims to elevate the diner's experience even further. Within the Lunch and Dinner Menus, guests can savour a diverse array of scintillating global flavours, from the zesty 'Hamachi Crudo' to the indulgent 'Birria-Style Lamb Barbacoa' and the classic 'Tomato Poached Chilean Sea Bass'. Beyond international flavours, MKT also pays homage to Indian cuisine, offering beloved dishes from the northern frontiers to stunning coastal seafood delights like 'Meen Moilee' and 'Coastal-Style Prawn'.

Where: MKT, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakaypuri

Cost For Two: INR 3000 (approx)

Photo Credit: MKT

3. INJA

INJA, the world's first Indian-Japanese fusion restaurant, has unveiled its latest gastronomical innovation - the 'Hawker High' menu. This unique culinary journey blends the meticulous craft of Japanese street cuisine with the rich diversity of Indian street food, creating a symphony of flavours and aromas. In the hands of Chef Adwait, each dish becomes a compelling narrative, seamlessly marrying the umami-rich precision of Japanese street gastronomy with the aromatic and spirited chaos of Indian street food. Take, for instance, the Hamachi "Bombay Sandwich" featuring Hamachi Sashimi, Wasabi Potato, Sweet Potato Chips, Ito-katso, and Sandwich chutney, or the Koji Chicken Wings adorned with Tamarind & Jaggery Teriyaki and a hint of Smoked Kashmiri Chili, among others. Each dish, akin to a chapter in a culinary novel, unfolds a tale of tradition and innovation, inviting diners on a sensory journey through the vibrant streets of Japan and the lively bazaars of India.

Where: INJA, The Manor Hotel, New Friends Colony

Cost For Two: INR 4000 (approx)

Photo Credit: INJA

4. Mensho Tokyo

Mensho Tokyo, situated in the bustling M block market of Greater Kailash 2, has introduced summer specials on their menu. Curated with a blend of tradition and innovation, their menu promises an unparalleled culinary journey straight from Japan. As the sun beats down, Mensho Tokyo's refreshing Avocado Salad and Chashu Hiyashi Salad provide a delightful respite, offering a cool and invigorating contrast to the heat. The ever-popular Katsu Sando, an authentic Japanese sandwich with its crispy exterior and tender filling, is an ideal choice for a satisfying summer meal. For those craving a comforting summer experience, the Negi Goma Ramen, with its rich broth and aromatic green onions, is the perfect choice. Alternatively, for a hearty and fulfilling meal, one can delve into the Creamy Spicy Mazesoba and the Pork Donburi, offering a savoury symphony of flavours. Apart from these, their menu features many other mouth-watering dishes that will leave you yearning for more.

Where: Mensho Tokyo, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1800 (approx)

Photo Credit: Mensho Tokyo

5. The Grammar Room

The Grammar Room has always been a favourite among Delhiites. This summer season, they've unveiled a new menu that promises to take your taste buds on a culinary journey like no other. The menu features a plethora of fresh, light, and delectable offerings that nourish the soul. Embracing seasonal variations and local ingredients, they've infused familiar flavours with their own unique twists and interpretations. Standout dishes such as the Poke Mango Bowl, Sobachi Salad, and Sushi Tostadas pair wonderfully with their signature Passionfruit Sorbet Spritzer on a hot summer day! Don't miss out on other delightful offerings like the Caesar Toast, Superfood, and Turkish Eggs. Plan a visit to this restaurant soon and indulge in mouth-watering delights with your loved ones.

Where: The Grammar Room, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 3400 (approx)

Photo Credit: The Grammar Room

6. Mezze Mambo

Mezze Mambo is back with summer specials. The all new summer menu bursts with the sunny goodness of mangoes and refreshing cocktails. Savour the culinary creations of Chef Megha Kohli, where every bite is an adventure. Dive into the refreshing Indian Summer Labneh, featuring smoked Labneh adorned with succulent fresh mangoes and a zesty raw mango chutney. The Tropical Chicken Salad is a must-try, boasting curry-spiced chicken nestled amidst mixed greens, roasted coconut, basil, coriander, and mangoes, drizzled with chilli and lime dressing. The menu is replete with desserts like the Lakhi Bagh Cheesecake, blending the essence of baked mango cheesecake with the nostalgic flavours of dadi bua's naan khatai, enriched with white chocolate and sesame chikki. The Mango & Berry Sun-yay is a delectable treat crafted from fresh mango, mango gelato, luscious berry ice cream, berry compote, whipped cream, toasted nuts, and a buttery cookie crumble, ensuring each bite is a celebration of sweetness and satisfaction. Accompanying these culinary delights are cocktails designed to refresh during the summer months. Sip on the Berry Plum Sour or indulge in the Royal Sangria.

Where: Mezze Mambo, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (approx)

7. KHI KHI

KHI KHI has launched an innovative cocktail menu, weaving together a satirical fusion of international influences meticulously curated to enhance the essence of Indian mixology. Guided by Chef and Co-Founder Tarun Sibal, their team of mixology maestros have passionately crafted libations that skillfully blend tradition and satire, promising a drinking experience where each cocktail tells a story. Embark on a flavourful journey with the Shikanji Highball, a satirical twist on the classic highball, invigorating your palate with each sip of the Indian summer cooler infusion. For those craving an exhilarating kick, the Patron Picante beckons with premium tequila and the bold heat of jalapeño, crafting a dynamic and unforgettable flavour profile. The Fat Fashioned, a satirical nod to fat-washed classics, elevates tradition to new heights, offering a luscious interpretation that playfully indulges the senses. In addition to these, don't miss out on the Tiki Style and Something Skinny options.

Where: KHI KHI, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (approx)

Photo Credit: KHI KHI