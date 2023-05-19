Do you love Maharashtrian food? Do you want to try a unique delicacy from the state? Then you must try making kakdi thalipeeth. As you may know, kakdi refers to cucumber in Marathi. This dish is a delicious twist on an old classic and you are sure to enjoy it. What's more, it is filled with fibre and nutrients that make it a healthy breakfast choice. But you can always enjoy it at other times too! Cucumber thalipeeth is quite satisfying to eat, not just because of its amazing taste but also because of the types of ingredients it uses. Find out more below.

What Is Thalipeeth?

Thalipeeth (also spelt thalipith) is a flatbread-like delicacy from Maharashtra. It is typically made using a combination of different types of flour, including besan, atta, bajra, rice flour, etc. It is wholesome and flavourful, thanks to the addition of a variety of spices, including red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, cumin, etc. The final dish is lightly crisp on the outside, yet soft to chew. Adding cucumber to the dough gives this delicacy an interesting twist and unique texture. Check out the recipe below.

How To Make Cucumber Thalipeeth At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Kakdi Thalipeeth

Cucumber Thalipeeth is filled with the goodness of many grains. Photo Credit: iStock

In a bowl, mix the spices, salt and sugar with the different kinds of flour. Next, add the veggies like cucumber, onion, coriander, etc. Allow the water from the cucumber to bind the dough. Add more water as required to combine the ingredients well. Cover the dough and let it sit for 10 minutes.





Make ball-sized shapes of the dough and flatten them carefully using your palm. Cover the rolling surface with parchment paper or a slightly moist muslin cloth, as the dough tends to be sticky. In a tawa on medium flame, heat oil or ghee and then flip the paper/ cloth to transfer the rolled dough onto the tawa. Once it turns brown from below, flip the thalipeeth to cook on the other side. Add more ghee around the edges and cook until lightly crisp and brown. Serve hot.





Click here for the full recipe for Cucumber Thalipeeth.

How To Serve Cucumber Thalipeeth?

For extra heat, you can pair your thalipeeth with lehsun chutney (recipe here) or thecha (recipe here). You can also opt for curds, especially if you don't like too much spiciness. Some places even prepare a tadka with mustard seeds and curry leaves and pour it on top of the curds before serving. Finally, get some white butter and spread it on top of your thalipeeth. This one ingredient makes the dish simply irresistible!

Try making cucumber thalipeeth soon and let us know how you like it.