Another year has passed and it feels like the pandemic is never going to end. We are not able to attend our favourite Zumba class or go to the gym; therefore, it has become difficult to achieve our fitness goals. While we can't exercise as we used to, it has become extremely important to focus on our daily diet. And when we say diet, it doesn't mean eating salads for every meal, it entails planning our meals and being conscious about what we are putting in our bodies. Hence, we have created a list of low carb cucumber snacks for whenever we feel like munching!





Weight Loss: Here Are 5 Low-Carb Cucumber Snacks To Munch On:

1. Cucumber Sandwich

In this sandwich, cucumber is not inside the sandwich, but rather outside it. Yes, you heard it right! This cucumber sandwich is not made from bread but cucumbers, making it no carbs. The sandwich has a salami filling.





Click here for the full recipe of Cucumber Sandwich.

2. Cucumber Tikki

Bringing a healthy twist to our beloved tikki, here's a recipe of cucumber tikki made with cool cucumbers. Yes, cucumber is not limited to just salads, it can be churned into something as delicious as cucumber tikki.

Click here for the full recipe of Cucumber Tikki.

3. Cucumber And Peanut Salad

With the crunchiness of peanuts and the coolness of cucumbers, this refreshing salad offers a balanced flavour that is delicious and wholesome. With sugar and green chillies, you will get the perfect sweet and spicy flavour.





Click here for the full recipe of Cucumber And Peanut Salad.

4. Pickled Cucumber

If you are a fan of the sore and tangy flavour of pickles, then these pickled cucumbers are the ideal snack for you. These pickled cucumbers are an ideal blend of sweet and sour.





Click here for the full recipe of Pickled Cucumber.

5. Cucumber Idli

Cucumber idli is an easy snack recipe and it is quite popular breakfast in Karnataka and the Konkani region. The best part about this idli recipe is that it does not require fermentation, soaking, or any of that lengthy process.





Click here for the full recipe of Cucumber Idli.





Try out these snacks and achieve your weight loss goals!



