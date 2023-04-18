Whether you use it to dip snacks or pair it with dal-rice - chutney is an irresistible Indian accompaniment. It is not just a great way to add taste and flavour, but it can also amp up the health quotient of your meal. Aam ki launji, or aam ki chutney, is a delightful recipe that is ideal for the hot summer months. This scrumptious chutney is made with raw mango or 'kairi' as it is called in some regions. While the chutney is extremely delicious, it also has a lot of sugar used in its making. We have found a new version of this aam ki launji that can elevate your tastebuds without compromising on health.

What Is Aam Ki Launji?

Aam ki launji, also known as aam ki chutney, is a mango-based accompaniment ideally made in the summer months. Slices of raw mango are cooked with spices and sugar, and boiled to create a thick chutney that is sticky and sweet. It can be consumed with all kinds of Indian bread, theplas, pakodas, kachoris or any other snacks.





Raw mango or kachi kairi is used in the making of this aam ki launji. Photo: iStock

Is Aam Ki Launji Healthy?

Aam ki launji does have some healthy ingredients used in its making. The addition of raw mango makes aam ki chutney quite healthy, as it contains essential vitamins like vitamins A and C, and antioxidants. This can help boost immunity and reduce inflammation in the body. Further, the use of whole spices in the preparation of this chutney can enhance its overall health benefits.





How To Make Healthy Aam Ki Launji With Sugar Substitute | Aam Ki Launji Recipe

To make aam ki launji, you need not use sugar or jaggery. Popular YouTuber 'Cook With Parul' has shared a no-sugar aam ki launji recipe on her channel recently. This yummy aam ki chutney can easily be made with a sugar substitute called rock sugar or 'mishri'. This is the purest form of sugar and does not have any chemicals added to it. Further, this mishri also has some cooling properties that make it ideal for summer months.

First, take raw mango and peel it. Chop it into small 1-inch slices and keep it aside. Now, bring water to a boil in a pan. Add salt, turmeric powder and bay leaf to the water to give it a spicy twist. Now, add the chopped raw mango to it and let it cook for about a minute or till it becomes soft. Strain the raw mango water and keep it aside to make a refreshing summer drink. In a pan, add oil, cumin seeds (jeera), fennel seeds (saunf), mustard seeds (rai), nigella seeds, and methi seeds. Let them sputter, then add asafoetida (hing) to it. Cook for a minute then add whole red chillies. Add the boiled raw mango slices and give it a good mix so that the spices coat it well. Sprinkle some Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala and mix again. Add back some of the water to the pan and also mix in the rock sugar with it. Sprinkle rock salt and let it boil for a minute with the lid on. Once the chutney becomes thick, remove it from the flame and let it cool. Store at room temperature.

So, what are you waiting for? Try and make this healthy aam ki launji with this interesting sugar substitute and see how delicious every meal becomes.

Watch the full recipe video for aam ki launji by Cook With Parul here: