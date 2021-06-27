There are days when you get these whimsical sweet-sour cravings. Somehow, the plain old Roti-Dal-Sabzi-Chawal combination simply won't do. A chutney is a great way to spruce up a meal and also provide some much-needed nutrition. Here are a few chutney recipes that take only 10 minutes to cook. Now, you don't need to dig out a huge chunk of time from your hectic schedule. You can have your favourite homemade chutney with chapatis or snacks, and brag about your culinary skills to family and friends. It's that easy, fun and quick. Let's get started!

Here Are 5 Simple Chutney Recipes Which Are Ready In 10 Minutes:

1) Raw Mango Chutney





We hope you haven't finished up all the raw mangoes in the house yet. Just get a handful and grate them. Put them in a pan of oil, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and hing. Saute them with salt and jaggery powder before adding water. Add red chilli powder to spice it up further.





2) Tomato Garlic Chutney





Step up your regular tomato chutney recipe with the twist of flavoursome garlic and a burst of mustard seeds. Simply drop the garlic cloves in oil, mustard and curry leaves. While the rich aroma drives you crazy, add the tomatoes and red chilli powder. You've got the perfect mushy Tomato chutney ready for your lunch.

Tomato chutney is an evergreen recipe which you simply can't resist.

3) Neem Chutney





We've got a way to turn this super healthy herb into a yummy chutney. Grind the neem leaves with jaggery, kokum (souring agent), cumin seeds and salt to taste. This could be one of the best ways to get children to love neem leaves. What's more, it takes just 5-10 minutes to cook.





4) Coconut chutney





Missing the best coconut chutney in town during the lockdown? This recipe can be quick and easy if you already have ground coconut at your home. Then all you need to do is mix the coconut with green chillies, ginger, tamarind pulp and salt. Grind it well to form a thick paste. For the final touch, add coconut oil to it to give it a tinge of sweet aromatic flavour.





Coconut chutney is a recipe you simply can't do without, especially when it comes to South Indian food.

5) Nalikeram Ulli Chammandi (Coconut and shallot chutney)





Once you have all ingredients ready on the kitchen tabletop, this recipe takes you barely 10 minutes to cook. To give the traditional coconut chutney a new treatment, fry shallots, curry leaves and chillies in coconut oil. Mix it with grated coconut and follow the steps of making regular coconut chutney. This chutney is sure to burst into flavours both smooth and sharp.





Which of these recipes will find their place on your platter? Tell us in the comments below!