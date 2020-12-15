Onion-Peanut Chutney: A Perfect South Indian Side Dish To Pair With Dosa, Idli And Paratha

Highlights Chutney provides you with a wholesome meal experience

If you are anything like us, then a spoonful of achar or chutney is enough to spruce up your meal. Pair it with rice, roti, paratha, idli, dosa or even bread, this desi condiment makes your food taste just better. Besides adding that extra zing to the palate, chutney also provides you with a wholesome meal experience any time of the day. And the best part is it has no set recipe and gives enough room to experiment. All you need to do is to throw in your favourite ingredients together and prepare a mix as per your taste. While some prefer it sweet-and-tangy, others like adding extra spice in their bowl of chutney.





Here's one such unique recipe for you that adds a flavourful twist to the traditional South Indian-style peanut chutney - it is the onion-peanut chutney. Adding onion to the classic recipe not only makes it rich but also adds a texture to the dish. If you are someone who likes including onion in your meal, then this chutney will surely be a treat. Check out the recipe!





Here's The Recipe For South Indian-Style Onion-Peanut Chutney:

Ingredients:

2 onions





Half cup peanuts





2 cloves garlic





Half-inch ginger





2 green chillies





Salt, to taste





To Temper:





1 teaspoon urad dal





4-5 curry leaves





Half teaspoon mustard seeds





1 whole dry red chilli





1 tablespoon oil





Method:

Roast the peanuts and deskin. Keep aside.





Chop the onions and add to a pan with some oil.





Cook the onions till they turn soft and translucent in colour. Switch off the flame and let it cool down.





Now add roasted peanuts, onions, green chillies, ginger, garlic and salt in a blender. Grind into a smooth paste. You can add some tamarind pulp if you like some extra tanginess in your dish.





Transfer to a bowl and keep aside.





Heat oil in a pan and add urad dal, curry leaves, mustard seeds and red chilli and temper.





Add the mix to the chutney and serve.











